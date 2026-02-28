Drashti Dhami, Sanaya Irani set friendship goals with doctor visits and detergent drama

Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) Television Actors Drashti Dhami and Sanaya Irani showcased that their bond isn’t about glamorous outings or picture-perfect parties, but about “hanging out” the doctors and doing laundry together.

Sanaya recently shared a reel on her stories section talking about how friendship reaches a point where “hanging out” doesn’t really matter anymore. Whether it’s picking up clothes from the laundry or accompanying each other to the doctor, it’s simply about showing up.

Sanaya mentioned in the caption: “Drashti Dhami our last hangout being the doctor and laundry.”

Drashti re-shared the post on her stories section and wrote: “Hahahaha we actually did this.”

Sanaya made her acting debut with the Hindi film Fanaa in 2006 and her television debut with Left Right Left in 2007. She is best known for her portrayal of Gunjan Bhushan Shergill in Miley Jab Hum Tum, Khushi Gupta Raizada in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?, and Parvati Chauhan Ranawat in Rangrasiya.

In 2015, she participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and emerged as the first runner-up. She later participated in Nach Baliye in 2017 with her husband Mohit Sehgal and finished as second runner-up.

Sanaya met her husband Mohit Sehgal on the sets of Miley Jab Hum Tum, and they eventually began dating.

The couple announced their relationship on 19 November 2010, the last day of the series shoot. In 2015, the couple got engaged. They tied the knot in 2016.

Meanwhile, Drashti has been part of shows like Dill Mill Gayye, Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi, Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka.

She also participated in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 with choreographer Salman Yusuff Khan and emerged as the winner.

She later ventured into web series with the period drama The Empire, where she portrayed Khanzada Begum, and the crime thriller Duranga, in which she played Ira Jaykar.

In 2015, Dhami married businessman Niraj Khemka. She gave birth to their first child, a girl in 2024.

--IANS

dc/