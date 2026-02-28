Ankita Lokhande ‘proudly’ introduces her ‘baby’ on National Television

Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) Television superstar Ankita Lokhande introduced her baby ‘Mau’ on the celebrity cooking reality show Laughter Chefs, further calling it a proud and special moment as her little one made a debut on national television.

Sharing glimpses from the episode, she wrote on her social media account, “Such a special episode coming your way Our little Mau made her debut on national TV… she has no idea what’s happening on screen, but we know… and our hearts are just full It’s such a proud, happy feeling to introduce our baby to all of you Mau meri Mau Love thy pets .”

In the picture, Ankita is seen sitting on the stage floor holding her fluffy pet cat close, smiling ear to ear.

Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain adopted Mau in 2024 and ever since then, the fur baby has been an integral part of their family.

Back then, Ankita had announced the arrival of her pet on her social media account.

Ankita had shared a cute video of herself playing with the kitten. The clip showed Ankita and Vicky playing with the cat, hugging it, kissing it and cuddling with it.

In a heartfelt note, Ankita wrote, "Welcome to the family, our little princess Mau Lokhande Jain! You're the newest addition to our family, mommy and Daddy are already head over heels in love with you! Your tiny meows and cuddles have stolen our hearts. May your little paws bring immense joy and happiness to our lives."

"Congratulations to us, the proud parents! May our lives be filled with laughter, snuggles, and endless joy, courtesy of your adorable antics, Mau. Here's to many adventures, playtime, and cozy moments with our new little bundle of joy! Mau, you're loved and cherished already, our sweet daughter," the note further read.

Talking about the couple, Ankita had tied the knot with businessman Vicky on December 14, 2021 in a traditional ceremony in Mumbai.

On the work front, the couple had participated in the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 17', that tested their relationship.

The couple is currently seen in the celebrity cooking reality show, 'Laughter Chefs-Unlimited Entertainment'.

It is hosted by Bharti Singh, and judged by chef Harpal Singh Sokhi.

