England leg-spinner Sarah Glenn returns to Brisbane Heat for full WBBL campaign

Brisbane, Sep 2 (IANS) England leg-spinner Sarah Glenn has re-signed with Brisbane Heat for the upcoming Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) season, thus becoming the first overseas player to secure a contract under the tournament’s revamped direct signing system.

Sarah’s deal is the first to be finalised since the WBBL scrapped its overseas draft mechanism in favour of direct multi-year and single-year contracts for foreign players ahead of the new season set to run from October 29 to December 5.

“We’re rapt to have ‘Glenny’ back with us, and this time for the entire competition. She’s an outstanding person, great team player, and as we have seen, a very skilful bowler who will complement our attack in whatever role we ask of her.”

“I’ve been keeping an eye on her bowling during the year, and her efforts for Yorkshire and for the Southern Brave in The Hundred have been excellent,” said head coach Mark Sorell in a statement issued by the club.

Sarah, 27, has inked a one-year deal that will see her available for the entirety of the WBBL season 12 campaign. The signing marks her third stint with the Heat, after having previously represented the franchise in WBBL season nine and as an injury replacement during a difficult 2025 season.

She proved to be a rare bright spot during the Heat's winless campaign last year after coming in for South Africa’s seam-bowling all-rounder Nadine de Klerk. She picked up six wickets in just two matches at an average of 10.66 and finished as the team's second-highest wicket-taker behind left-arm pacer Lucy Hamilton.

Sarah has played 73 T20Is for England, taking 89 wickets at an average of 16.48 with an economy rate of 6.05, as well as picking 23 wickets from 19 ODI games. She recently returned to competitive action following a fractured thumb that ruled her out of this year’s T20 World Cup in England, making a comeback for Yorkshire in domestic county cricket and the Southern Brave in The Hundred.

Her retention provides a major boost to a Brisbane side looking to rebuild after becoming the first team in WBBL history to go through an entire season without a win. The Heat will also be led by a new leader this year after long-serving skipper Jess Jonassen stepped down. Jess, though, remains on the playing roster and will partner Sarah and Charli Knott’s off-spin bowling in a strong, multi-dimensional spin attack.

--IANS

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