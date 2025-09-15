Engineers have always been at the heart of India’s progress: Industry leaders

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) As India celebrated National Engineers’ Day on Monday, industry leaders praised engineers for their role in nation-building, technological innovation, and countering cyber threats.

They also emphasised the increasing significance of reskilling professionals and preparing young talent in the current age of artificial intelligence and automation.

Arundhati Bhattacharya, President and CEO, Salesforce South Asia said, “Engineers have always been at the heart of India’s progress - building the infrastructure, industries, and innovations that define our nation. Every day, I am inspired by their curiosity, resilience, and their determination to create solutions that serve not just businesses, but society at large."

"As we enter India’s Techade, powered by deep tech and engineering excellence, defined by AI and automation, this is our moment to invest boldly - equipping young talent at the grassroots, reskilling mid-career professionals, and fostering a culture of lifelong learning," she added.

Engineers are leveraging agentic AI to address India's critical challenges while also fostering a new wave of global innovation, she noted.

Sunil Sharma, Vice President & Managing Director- Sales (India & SAARC), Sophos said that the increasing complexity of cyber threats highlights the need for engineers' vision and ingenuity to develop adaptive, sustainable, and future-ready security solutions.

Quest Global COO, Lakshminarayanan Ramalingam, highlighted the importance of engineers in developing critical infrastructure, digital connectivity, and energy solutions.

Ramalingam stressed the importance of integrating engineering with humanities and behavioural sciences to tackle complex challenges through multi-disciplinary, polymathic thinking.

National Engineers' Day is marked every year on September 15 to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, widely regarded as one of India's greatest engineers.

His pioneering contributions revolutionised India's infrastructure through innovative designs, practical solutions, and visionary planning that blended technical expertise with social progress.

He was an economist, statesman, and a writer. Visvesaraya served as the Diwan of Mysore and the President of the All-India Manufacturers' Organisation and was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1955.

--IANS

aar/