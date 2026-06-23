June 23, 2026 11:12 AM हिंदी

Emraan Hashmi says his next film ‘Rooh’ brings ‘new-age horror, emotion in a very powerful way’

Emraan Hashmi says his next ‘Rooh’ brings ‘new-age horror, emotion in a very powerful way’

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) Bollywood star Emraan Hashmi’s next is a high-concept musical-horror film titled “Rooh”, which is scheduled for a 2027 theatrical release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Speaking about the film, Emraan said in a statement: “Rooh is a film that immediately connected with me because it brings together new-age horror, emotion and music in a very powerful way.”

Directed by Mayank Sharma, the creator-director of the acclaimed Prime Video’s Breathe franchise, Rooh brings together a unique blend of new-age horror, music and emotion, envisioned as a spine-chilling cinematic experience, as per a statement from the makers.

“This is a space that audiences have always associated with me, and the world Mayank is creating feels intense, emotional and cinematic. That is what excited me the most about ROOH, and I am really looking forward to audiences experiencing it on the big screen,” added the actor, who has given horror hits such as Raaz: The Mystery Continues, Raaz 3, Ek Thi Daayan, Raaz Reboot, and Dybbuk.

The film is written by Mayank Sharma and Vishal Kapoor, known for Lapachhapi and Chhorii, and produced by Vikram Khakhar and Sunny Khanna, a Vicked Films Productions.

Speaking about the film, director Mayank added: “As someone who has always loved the horror genre...ROOH is my attempt to create a film that goes beyond fear.”

“It’s emotionally layered and immersed with unsettling atmosphere and presented with contemporary cinematic treatment… I’m thrilled to collaborate with Emraan for this deeply layered character.”

The director said that he and his entire team hope to bring audiences a “truly unique and unforgettable horror experience.”

Talking about Emraan, he will next be seen in “Awarapan 2”, a sequel to the 2007 film “Awarapan,” directed by Mohit Suri.

The sequel is helmed by Nitin Kakkar. It also stars Randeep Hooda, Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.

--IANS

dc/

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