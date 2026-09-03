September 03, 2026 9:49 PM हिंदी

Elliot Page says he hasn’t yet received offers after starring in ‘The Odyssey’

Elliot Page says he hasn’t yet received offers after starring in ‘The Odyssey’

Los Angeles, Sep 3 (IANS) Hollywood actor Elliot Page has revealed that there has been no steady influx of offers since his role in ‘The Odyssey’.

The 39-year-old actor is pretty confident that he could deliver "some of his best work", but hasn’t got the chance to capitalise his powerful performance as Sinon in Christopher Nolan's epic.

He recently appeared on the ‘On Film With Kevin McCarthy’ podcast, and said, “No, Kevin, I'm not! So, if someone wants to call me”.

The actor, who came out as transgender in 2020, shared, "I know I get some pushback for being, Canadian? I don’t know what it’s about. I’d really love to do, ideally, good work. That’s what I’d love to do. And I feel like I’m in a place where, you know, it is actually interesting when you ask me about maybe, I don’t know, if this is weird or too personal. But when you do ask me about Ariadne (in Inception), I had such a great time being in that movie, I had such a great time working with Chris, but I was also personally really uncomfortable”.

While working on ‘Juno’ Elliot felt "a little bit more comfortable and embodied", and now he's in a much better place.

He added, "But I feel now, ’cause that’s removed and I don’t have to deal with that in my acting in my performances, I’m like, ‘I feel like I could do some of my best work now’”.

Earlier this year, he wrote on his Instagram, "Training with Nolan has become an essential part of my life. If you’re in NYC and looking, I can’t recommend him highly enough. "Just be warned, you may end up getting hooked”.

--IANS

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