Electronics manufacturing growth will generate thousands of new jobs: Minister

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) Union Minister for Railways and Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Tuesday said that with electronics component manufacturing taking roots in India, the growth of electronics will generate thousands of new jobs.

The approval of the first tranche of seven projects worth over Rs 5,500 crore under the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS) signals a strong push to deepen India’s electronics value chain.

The initiative reflects the government’s focus on building a robust domestic base for high-value components to support large-scale manufacturing, according to an official statement.

“Smartphone exports hit new record of USD 1.8 billion in September 2025. Electronics items are now ranked third largest among all exported goods from India,” Vaishnaw posted on X social media platform.

He further stated that the growth of electronics will generate thousands of new jobs.

Notably, in recent years, India’s electronics sector has achieved extraordinary growth, emerging as the third-largest and fastest-growing export category in 2024–25. The ECMS seeks to build on this momentum, driving the nation closer to its goal of becoming a global leader in advanced electronics manufacturing, the statement said.

The Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme, notified on April 8, seeks to integrate India’s electronic industry with global value chains by encouraging the production of essential components, sub-assemblies, and raw materials within the country.

Moreover, as of September 30, investment commitments under the scheme exceed Rs 1.15 lakh crore, nearly double the original target of Rs 59,350 crore. Production worth Rs 10.35 lakh crore is expected to be generated over the next six years, which is 2.2 times higher than the initial projection, according to the statement.

India's smartphone exports crossed an estimated $1.8 billion in the month of September, reflecting a year-on-year growth of over 95 per cent compared to the same month last year.

