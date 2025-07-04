July 04, 2025 7:20 PM हिंदी

Elaborate arrangements made for Kanwar Yatra, Muharram in Prayagraj

Prayagraj, July 4 (IANS) Elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure the smooth and successful conduct of the Kanwar Yatra and Muharram in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, officials said on Friday.

Talking to the media, Prayagraj District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar said that all necessary directions have been made for the successful conduct of the Kanwar Yatra, which will begin on July 11.

He shared that all liquor and meat shops will be closed on the Kanwar Yatra routes.

The District Magistrate said that guidelines have been issued for the Yatra, which include a fixed height and sound of the DJ.

Mandar shared that major Kanwar routes have been identified, and road repairs are underway from Sangam to Kashi Vishwanath. A damaged railing on the Shastri Bridge is currently being fixed. Additionally, arrangements for cleanliness, lighting, and security have been made at all Shiva temples across the district.

All the directions issued by the administration will be strictly followed, he further said.

Mandar stated that constructing a concrete platform at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Prayagraj will benefit Kanwariyas, who collect holy water from the site.

Police, the State Disaster Response Force, and divers have been pressed into service at the Dashashwamedh Ghat.

To improve security and hygiene, authorities in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Delhi have issued directives requiring all food and beverage outlets along the Kanwar route to display the name of the shopkeeper, employee details, and the shop's license information prominently.

Notably, a political row has erupted over the directives, with opposition parties claiming that the decision is constitutionally questionable while the Uttar Pradesh government said that the opposition is engaging in appeasement politics.

During the holy month of Sawan, Lord Shiva devotees embark on a Kanwar Yatra on foot, fetch water from holy rivers, and perform Jalabhishek on a Shivling.

Meanwhile, the DM said arrangements have also been made for Muharram on July 6. He said the height of Tazias has been regulated to prevent contact with overhead power lines and ensure public safety during processions.

