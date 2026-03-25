March 25, 2026 12:20 PM हिंदी

Ekta Kapoor tries to decode Gen Z slang, says ‘Bhagwan bachaye’

Ekta Kapoor tries to decode Gen Z slang, says ‘Bhagwan bachaye’

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Producer and TV czarina Ekta Kapoor was seen trying to understand and decode Gen Z slang in a fun and candid interaction, that further left her amused and slightly confused.

In a video shared by the producer on her social media account, Ekta is seen reacting to terms like “aura farming,” “sigma male,” and “Skibidi,” as she attempts to decode what the younger generation means.

When told that “aura farming” refers to trying to act smart and cool to boost one’s social image, Ekta quickly responded, calling it “naatak” and agreed that it is essentially about “trying to be cool.”

Reacting further, she joked, “Bhagwan bachaye,” as she went onto learn more such terms being explained.

The conversation also highlighted how such trends are increasingly visible in today's world and especially on social media, with Ekta humorously agreeing that “every third person” today seems to be indulging in this kind of behaviour.

The producer further went onto learn a few more slang terms like “sigma male” and “Skibidi”.

Throughout the learning process, Ekta appeared both entertained and puzzled.

On the professional front, Ekta Kapoor is currently geared up for her upcoming movie Bhoot Bangla.

The movie marks the reunion of stalwart director Priyadarshan and Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar after many years.

The movie also stars Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi and late veteran star Asrani.

It is slated to release on the 10th of April.

Ekta Kapoor has in the past produced many TV shows as well.

From Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kahin Kissi Roz to Kasauti Zindagi Ki, Pavitra Rishta, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and many more, Ekta has been the woman behind these succesful shows.

–IANS

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