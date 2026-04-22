Eddie Murphy shares why he is reluctant to give his parenting advice to his children

Los Angeles, April 22 (IANS) Hollywood actor Eddie Murphy has set some clear boundaries when it comes to sharing parenting secrets.

The actor refuses to give his son advice about being a parent, reports ‘Female First UK’.

After his son Eric Murphy, 36, welcomed a baby girl with Jasmin Lawrence, 30, the daughter of actor Martin Lawrence, 61, Eddie, the 65-year-old actor best known for ‘Beverly Hills Cop’, revealed he is totally reluctant to dish out his wisdom as a dad on how the couple should raise their daughter Ari Skye as he is convinced they will not pay attention to anything he has to say, even though he is a father of 10.

Eddie revealed during an interview with E! News at the American Film Institute Achievement Award ceremony the pair had welcomed their first baby, months after Eric and Jasmin shared news of the pregnancy via Instagram, following their marriage last May.

The actor said about the couple, “They just had a baby girl. They just had her two weeks ago, or a week ago. Yeah, Ari. Ari Skye”.

Asked whether he or Martin had offered parenting advice, Eddie shared, “Oh, you don’t give advice like that. You know, your kids don’t go by your advice. Your kids go by the example you set. They watch you. The stuff you be saying, they don’t even pay that s*** no mind. They watch and see what you do. So, I don’t give a lot of advice”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Eric and Jasmin first announced they were expecting their first child together in February, sharing a series of black-and-white photographs on Instagram.

In the images, Jasmin was seen wearing an off-the-shoulder dress highlighting her pregnancy, while Eric rested his head on her stomach and looks toward the camera.

The couple wrote, “Thank you Jesus for the greatest gift”. Later in February, they marked the upcoming arrival of their daughter with a baby shower, sharing images from the event with family and friends on social media.

--IANS

aa/