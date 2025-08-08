ECI enhances remuneration for polling, counting personnel

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) has revised the remuneration for presiding officers, polling officers, counting personnel, and other officials involved in the conduct of elections.

As per the new rates, a Presiding Officer or Counting Supervisor, who earlier received Rs 350 per day (or part thereof), will now be paid Rs 500 per day or Rs 2,000 as a lump sum.

Polling Officers, who were earlier paid Rs 250 per day, will now receive Rs 400 per day or Rs 1,600 lump sum.

Counting Assistants will now be paid Rs 450 per day or Rs 1,350 lump sum, up from Rs 250 earlier.

The honorarium for Deputy District Election Officers (Dy DEOs) has also been revised. They will now be paid not less than one month's basic pay of the concerned officer.

The honorarium for CAPF Gazetted Officers -- including Commandants, Ad hoc Commandants, Deputy Commandants, Assistant Commandants, Medical Officers, and equivalent ranks -- has been fixed at Rs 4,000 for up to 15 days, or Rs 2,000 per week for deployments exceeding 15 days.

The remuneration for subordinate staff of CAPFs has been enhanced accordingly.

Sector Officers and other officials involved in the conduct of polling will also receive an increased honorarium.

Additionally, the ECI has fixed Rs 500 per day towards packed lunch and light refreshments for polling personnel, police personnel, mobile parties, Home Guards, Forest Guards, Gram Rakshak Dal, NCC cadets, ex-servicemen, and volunteers deployed at polling stations and counting centres.

In a statement, the ECI said, “Conduct of elections involves diverse activities carried out by an election machinery consisting of officials and staff requisitioned from various departments of the Central Government, State Governments, PSUs, Local Authorities, etc.”

It added, “During the election period, the entire machinery performs arduous and sensitive duties, often working long hours for several months to ensure a conducive environment in which electors can exercise their franchise freely. To ensure suitable compensation for such efforts, the Commission has revised the remuneration/honorarium rates.”

The last major revision in election duty remuneration was carried out between 2014 and 2016.

