Ecclestone may not take 4 wickets everytime but her spells win you the game: Nasser Hussain

New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) Former England captain Nasser Hussain has praised spinner Sophie Ecclestone for successfully adapting her game to the evolving demands of T20 cricket, saying she may not take four wickets in every game but her spells will help the team to win the match.

Hussain believes that Ecclestone’s role within the England side has evolved as batters have become more cautious in their approach against her. “Sophie Ecclestone is a world-class bowler. She has had to adapt because batters have changed their approach against her,” Hussain told Jio Hotstar.

According to Hussain, Ecclestone has become the bowler England captains turn to when breakthroughs are required, whether under former captain Heather Knight or current skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt.

"She is the go-to bowler for her captain. When a wicket is needed, Ecclestone gets the ball. She may not take four wickets every game. But in high-scoring matches, she will bowl four overs for 15 runs. That spell wins you the game. Very rarely do you look at an England scorecard and see Sophie Ecclestone has gone for runs. Almost never. That is the mark of a true champion,” he said.

Ecclestone remains a key figure in England’s Women’s T20 World Cup campaign. She has taken five wickets in two matches in the ongoing tournament. She started the campaign with two crucial wickets against Sri Lanka and continued her good form, bowling a match-winning spell of 3-22 against Ireland.

Meanwhile, Alex Hartley weighed in on Beth Mooney as the natural successor to Alyssa Healy behind the stumps, calling her the next obvious choice. "When you think of wicketkeeper-batters, Alyssa Healy is the first name that comes to mind. Now that she has retired, the next obvious choice is Beth Mooney. She is a world-class player. The way she constructs her innings, the way she builds partnerships, and the way she takes the game away from the opposition, it's top quality. I hope that taking on the gloves doesn't affect her batting.

"In T20 cricket, I don't see it being a problem. She won't be too drained physically, and her game awareness is sharp enough to handle both roles. She reads the game well and knows when to accelerate. She is definitely one of the first names on the team sheet when it comes to T20 cricket. Her consistency and ability to perform in big moments make her irreplaceable," she added.

--IANS

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