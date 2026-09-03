September 03, 2026 4:15 PM हिंदी

East Bengal FC drawn with Hwacheon, Ho Chi Minh City, 4.25 in AFC Women's Champions League

East Bengal FC drawn with Hwacheon, Ho Chi Minh City, 4.25 in AFC Women's Champions League

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) East Bengal FC have been drawn alongside Hwacheon KSPO WFC (Korea Republic), Ho Chi Minh City WFC (Vietnam) and 4.25 SC (DPR Korea) in Group B of the AFC Women’s Champions League 2026-27 Group Stage, following the draw conducted at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

Kolkata will host Group B from November 1 to 7, marking the first time the AFC Women's Champions League will be played in India.

The Indian club secured their place in the Group Stage for the second consecutive year after finishing atop Group A of the Preliminary Stage in Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia, ahead of Sabah FA (Malaysia), Rovers FC (Guam), and Rajshahi Stars FC (Bangladesh).

The third edition of the AFC Women’s Champions League will see 12 teams compete across three groups of four each in a centralised league format.

East Bengal FC, the Indian Women's League champions, will aim to qualify for the quarter-finals for the first time. Their opponents Hwacheon KSPO WFC are the WK League champions, while Ho Chi Minh City WFC are the Vietnamese Women's League Champions and 4.25 SC are the DPR Korea Women's Premier League champions.

Following the Group Stage, the three group winners, three runners-up and the two best-ranked third-placed teams will advance to the Knockout Stage.

The Quarter-finals will be hosted by the top four clubs - the three group winners and best-ranked runners-up - and played in March as single-leg ties.

The Semi-finals and Final - scheduled for May - will be played in a centralised venue.

AFC Women’s Champions League 2026-27 Group Stage Draw

Group A: Naegohyang Women’s FC (PRK), INAC Kobe Leonessa (JPN), Bam Khatoon FC (IRN), Ayeyawady FC - Women (MYA, H)

Group B: Hwacheon KSPO WFC (KOR), Ho Chi Minh City Women’s FC (VIE), East Bengal FC (IND, H), 4.25 SC (PRK)

Group C: Melbourne City FC (AUS), Beijing Jingtan FC (CHN), Kaya FC-Iloilo (PHI), PFC Nasaf (UZB, H)

East Bengal FC’s Fixtures:

November 1: Ho Chi Minh City WFC vs East Bengal FC

November 4: East Bengal FC vs Hwacheon KSPO WFC

November 7: East Bengal FC vs 4.25 SC

--IANS

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