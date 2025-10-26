EAM Jaishankar wishes Austria on National Day, reaffirms commitment to advance partnership

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Sunday extended greetings to his Austrian counterpart Beate Meinl-Reisinger and the people of Austria on their National Day and expressed India's commitment to advance the Enhanced Partnership between the two nations.

While sharing a picture with Beate Meinl-Reisinger on X, EAM Jaishankar wrote, "Felicitations to FM Beate Meinl-Reisinger, the Government and the people of Austria on their National Day. Look forward to advancing the Enhanced India-Austria Partnership."

Earlier this week, the Austrian Embassy in India wished people on the occasion of Diwali. In a post on X, the Austrian Embassy in India stated: "Embassy and Ambassador Katharina Wieser extend heartfelt wishes to all celebrating Diwali. May the Festival of Lights bring joy, prosperity, and peace to your homes."

EAM Jaishankar met Beate Meinl-Reisinger on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York in September.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar wrote, "Pleased to meet FM Beate Meinl-Reisinger of Austria today. A lively discussion on the geopolitics of the day and the choices before India and Europe."

In May this year, EAM Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with Beate Meinl-Reisinger and congratulated her on her appointment as Austria's Foreign Minister. The two leaders agreed on zero tolerance of terrorism and firm opposition to nuclear blackmail.

Following the talks, EAM Jaishankar, in a post on X, stated, "Appreciated the conversation today with Austrian FM Beate Meinl-Reisinger. Congratulated her on her appointment. Agreed on zero tolerance of terrorism and firm opposition to nuclear blackmail. Discussed our excellent bilateral ties and the Ukraine conflict."

Diplomatic relations between India and Austria were established in 1949. Last year, Prime Minister Modi visited Austria. This visit coincided with the 75th anniversary of the establishment of India-Austria diplomatic relations.

In addition to talks with President Alexander Van der Bellen and then-Chancellor Karl Nehammer, PM Modi also addressed an India-Austria Business Meeting and interacted with prominent Austrians, including Indologists, according to the Indian Embassy in Austria.

