Absolutely ludicrous': Simon Doull slams Archer's England absence ahead of New Zealand Tests

New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) Former New Zealand fast bowler Simon Doull has launched a scathing attack on the absence of Jofra Archer from England's squad for the first Test against New Zealand, describing the situation as "absolutely ludicrous" and questioning the pacer's commitment to red-ball cricket.

Archer, who continued playing for Rajasthan Royals during the IPL playoffs, was not included in England's squad for the series opener at Lord's. England coach Brendon McCullum has also indicated that the fast bowler may not be ready for the second Test, further fuelling debate over the management of one of England's premier quicks.

Speaking on the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast, Doull criticised both Archer and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for allowing the situation to unfold.

"It's ludicrous. Absolutely ludicrous."

"How are you paying this guy up to a £1m per year and he's not available for your first Test match? It is absolutely ludicrous."

Doull pointed to New Zealand's handling of similar situations in the past, recalling how their leading fast bowlers balanced IPL commitments with Test preparation. "The last time that New Zealand came here... Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Matt Henry were all practising in between games in the IPL with a red ball and getting through overs and overs and overs so that they were ready to go when they arrived."

Although New Zealand lost that series 3-0, Doull argued that preparation was never the issue.

"I think they arrived five days before the first Test after the IPL and that previous tour. OK, it didn't work out. New Zealand lost the series 3-0. But there is no reason that Archer couldn't have been bowling six, seven overs each in between days."

Doull went even further, questioning Archer's desire to play Test cricket.

"The fact that he's not doing that tells me he has no interest in playing Test cricket."

"In between days, he needs to be bowling five overs, six overs, seven overs with the red ball so that he's ready to go."

"And there's enough time. If you're doing that in between games, there's enough time to come back here for a week and get ready for a Test match. There's no issue with that."

"So I think it's completely wrong."

Archer's continued absence comes at a difficult time for England, who are beginning a new chapter after their disappointing Ashes campaign in Australia. With fellow seamer Brydon Carse also unavailable through injury, England's pace-bowling resources are under scrutiny.

One positive for the hosts is the return of Ollie Robinson, who has been recalled to the Test squad for the first time in more than two years. However, former England captain Nasser Hussain believes Robinson still has much to prove at the highest level. "I do like the fact that they have him involved - Ollie Robinson is a skilful bowler," Hussain said. "He has let [McCullum] down, and that is the thing you have to prove to people."

Hussain acknowledged Robinson's quality when conditions suit him, but stressed that true Test greatness is measured in tougher circumstances. "When things are in his favour, and it's nipping around, his stats and his skill are as good as anyone. I think Brendan called him world-class."

"But that's not what has defined the people he's replacing. That's not what defined James Anderson when it was hooping around or Stuart Broad or Chris Woakes."

The former skipper said Robinson's real challenge will come when conditions become less favourable and long spells are required. "When it gets tough - and it stops moving, and the ball's going soft, and you're coming on for your fourth spell and your body's stiff and you have to take the new ball at 6.30 pm - that is when Anderson, Broad and Woakes showed their skills."

"And that will be the test for Ollie Robinson. Because that is Test cricket."

--IANS

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