EAM Jaishankar, South Korea's National Security Director Wi Sung-lac hold talks

Seoul, June 24 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a meeting with South Korea's National Security Director Wi Sung-lac on Wednesday.

During the meeting, EAM Jaishankar and Wi Sung-lac shared their strategic assessments on global developments and the Indo-Pacific.

"Glad to meet Wi Sung-lac, Director of National Security of the ROK this evening. Had a useful exchange of strategic assesments on global developments and the Indo-pacific," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

Earlier in the day, EAM Jaishankar held a meeting with his South Korean counterpart Cho Hyun in Seoul and reviewed cooperation across shipbuilding, trade, investments, defence, technology, clean energy, culture and P2P domains.

Following their meeting, EAM Jaishankar in a post on X wrote, "Pleased to meet FM Cho Hyun of RoK in Seoul today. Our discussions followed upon the outcomes of recent visit of President Lee Jae Myung to India. We reviewed our cooperation across political, shipbuilding, trade, investments, defence, technology, clean energy, culture and P2P domains. As well as opportunities in startups, fintech and multilateral fora. Also exchanged views on development in our respective regions and around the world."

Cho Hyun noted that South Korean President Lee Jae Myung's State visit to India in April last year provided the momentum to elevate South Korea–India ties to a new level. Cho Hyun said he and EAM Jaishankar assessed the swift progress on follow-up measures in areas like trade, investment, and finance, as agreed during last April’s summit, and discussed ways to advance them further.

"This week, the Prime Minister’s Office of India is hosting 'Korea Week', fulfilling Prime Minister Modi’s commitment made during the summit to directly explore solutions to the challenges faced by our companies in India. While expressing my gratitude for India’s full support, I also conveyed that we will soon hold a similar roundtable for Indian companies entering the Korean market," Cho Hyun posted on X.

"Over the subsequent lunch, Minister Jaishankar and I engaged in an in-depth discussion on the rapidly changing global situation. Our two countries also agreed to maintain close communication in responding to the economic ripple effects stemming from changes in the Middle East situation. Minister Jaishankar and I are scheduled to meet again tomorrow at the Jeju Forum. I look forward to his sharp perspective and profound insights on bilateral relations and the international landscape shining through once more," he added.

EAM Jaishankar arrived in South Korea after concluding his two-day visit to Mongolia. During his visit to South Korea, he is scheduled to deliver keynote speech at the Jeju Forum for Peace and Prosperity in Jeju on Thursday.

--IANS

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