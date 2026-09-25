September 26, 2026 12:05 AM हिंदी

India A women pull off sensational chase of 363 against Australia A, clinch 50-over series 2-1

India A women pull off sensational chase of 363 against Australia A, clinch 50-over series 2-1 at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali on Friday. Photo credit: IANS file photo

Mohali, Sep 25 (IANS) In a staggering display of superb batting and tremendous composure, India A women pulled off a mammoth chase of 363 runs to defeat Australia A women by four wickets in the third and final 50-over game of the multi-format series, and clinched a memorable 2-1 series victory at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali on Friday.

Driven by an explosive, unbeaten 88 off 56 balls from Minnu Mani, laced with 12 fours and three sixes, and all-round heroics from Niki Prasad, who hit a 71-ball 76 and picked a four-wicket haul, India A, playing minus Yastika Bhatia, Priya Punia and Sayali Satghare, overhauled Australia A's formidable total of 362/9 with 10 balls to spare.

Despite no live streaming of the game, India A women's remarkable 363-run pursuit currently stands as the second-highest successful run chase in women's 50-over cricket history. The record remains with Bengal, who scripted history during the Senior Women's One-Day Trophy in 2024 by hunting down a monumental 390-run target against Haryana at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.

Internationally, New Zealand hold the record after successfully chasing down 347 against South Africa Women at the Basin Reserve in Wellington in April this year. Chasing a mammoth target, India A laid a solid foundation through top-order half-centuries before their middle order launched a relentless counter-attack.

Opener Tanisha Singh hit a calculated 60 off 58 deliveries, laced with 11 boundaries, while sharing a 67-run opening stand with Vrinda Dinesh (34). Though Uma Chetry and Tejal Hasabnis fell for two each, it was the partnership between Niki and Anushka Sharma that turned the match decisively in India A's favour.

Niki’s crisp 76 off 71 balls was decorated with ten boundaries and a six during the middle overs, while Anushka’s aggressive 58 off 42 balls was studded with four boundaries and three sixes. When Anushka departed, off-spin bowling all-rounder Minnu Mani produced a masterclass in operational finishing.

Batting with a staggering strike rate of 157.14, Minnu smashed an unbeaten 88 off just 56 balls, anchored by clean hitting and aggressive running between the wickets, to seal the historic chase in style. She also shared a decisive 106-run stand with Niki, before stitching a stand of 47 runs with Jintimani Kalita (19 not out) to take India A home in an epic run chase.

Earlier in the day, Australia A Women posted a towering 362/9 in their allotted 50 overs by capitalising on good batting conditions. They were driven to the massive total by a blistering century from Charli Knott and a fluent half-century from Courtney Webb.

The visitors laid a steady foundation with openers, captain Tahlia Wilson (38) and Rachel Trenaman (29) putting on 75 runs for the first wicket inside the opening 13 overs. However, left-arm spinner Vaishnavi Sharma triggered a quick double-strike in the 13th over to dismiss both openers and briefly check Australia A's momentum.

Charli and Courtney then took control of the innings with a colossal 166-run partnership for the third wicket. Knott dominated the Indian bowling attack, smashing a 70-ball 109 featuring 12 boundaries and five towering sixes at a strike rate of 155.71. Webb anchored the other end effortlessly, falling just five runs short of a century with a 92-ball 95, including hitting seven boundaries, before Niki broke the stand.

A late flurry from Hayley Silver-Holmes (19 off 8 balls) pushed the visitors past the 360-mark, but India A dragged themselves back as Niki (4-82) and Vaishnavi (4-68) ensured Australia A were kept below 380 after they looked set to post an even bigger total. The series will now conclude with a four-day red-ball game starting on September 29 in Mohali.

Brief scores:

Australia A 362/9 in 50 overs (Charli Knott 109, Courtney Webb 95; Vaishnavi Sharma 4-68, Niki Prasad 4-82) lost to India A 364/6 in 48.2 overs (Minnu Mani 88 not out, Niki Prasad 76, Tanisha Singh 60, Anushka Sharma 58; Charli Knott 2-57, Lily Mills 2-81) by four wickets.

--IANS

nr/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

With seven gold medals on debut: Zhang Zhanshuo makes history at Asian Games 2026. Photo credit: Xinhua

Asian Games: With seven gold medals on debut: Zhang Zhanshuo makes history

UPL emerging as a crucial springboard for Uttarakhand talent to reach IPL and national level: Sunil Joshi

UPL emerging as a crucial springboard for Uttarakhand talent to reach IPL and national level: Sunil Joshi

Kartik Aaryan expresses gratitude to President of India, Droupadi Murmu for her kind word on his film

Kartik Aaryan expresses gratitude to President of India, Droupadi Murmu for her kind word on his film

PM Modi joins Bhajan clubbing on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya’s birth anniversary

PM Modi joins Bhajan clubbing on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya’s birth anniversary

Delhi's initial Ranji Trophy games may happen in Palam due to major drainage revamp at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Photo credit: DDCA

Delhi's initial Ranji games may happen in Palam due to major drainage revamp at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Injured Jos Buttler ruled out of England’s decisive third ODI against Sri Lanka; Dan Lawrence called up as replacement. Photo credit: IANS

Injured Buttler ruled out of England’s decisive third ODI against SL; Lawrence called up

Shubman Gill suffers injury scare after being hit on elbow during net session ahead of first India-WI ODI to be played in Thiruvananthapuram. Photo credit: IANS

Gill suffers injury scare after being hit on elbow during net session ahead of first India-WI ODI

New York: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar chairs the High-Level Meeting of Like-Minded Global South Countries and Friends on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. (Photo: IANS/X/@DrSJaishankar)

EAM Jaishankar signs UN cybercrime convention

China wraps up seven gold medals in gymnastics in the Asian Games 2026. Photo credit: Xinhua

Asian Games: China wraps up seven gold medals in gymnastics (round-up)

Bengaluru’s Thanush Shekar secures entry for 65th Junior Orange Bowl International Tennis Championships, which is scheduled to take place in Miami, Florida, from December 12 to December 19, 2026. Photo credit: KSLTA

Bengaluru’s Thanush Shekar secures entry for Junior Orange Bowl in Miami