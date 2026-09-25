India A women pull off sensational chase of 363 against Australia A, clinch 50-over series 2-1

Mohali, Sep 25 (IANS) In a staggering display of superb batting and tremendous composure, India A women pulled off a mammoth chase of 363 runs to defeat Australia A women by four wickets in the third and final 50-over game of the multi-format series, and clinched a memorable 2-1 series victory at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali on Friday.

Driven by an explosive, unbeaten 88 off 56 balls from Minnu Mani, laced with 12 fours and three sixes, and all-round heroics from Niki Prasad, who hit a 71-ball 76 and picked a four-wicket haul, India A, playing minus Yastika Bhatia, Priya Punia and Sayali Satghare, overhauled Australia A's formidable total of 362/9 with 10 balls to spare.

Despite no live streaming of the game, India A women's remarkable 363-run pursuit currently stands as the second-highest successful run chase in women's 50-over cricket history. The record remains with Bengal, who scripted history during the Senior Women's One-Day Trophy in 2024 by hunting down a monumental 390-run target against Haryana at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.

Internationally, New Zealand hold the record after successfully chasing down 347 against South Africa Women at the Basin Reserve in Wellington in April this year. Chasing a mammoth target, India A laid a solid foundation through top-order half-centuries before their middle order launched a relentless counter-attack.

Opener Tanisha Singh hit a calculated 60 off 58 deliveries, laced with 11 boundaries, while sharing a 67-run opening stand with Vrinda Dinesh (34). Though Uma Chetry and Tejal Hasabnis fell for two each, it was the partnership between Niki and Anushka Sharma that turned the match decisively in India A's favour.

Niki’s crisp 76 off 71 balls was decorated with ten boundaries and a six during the middle overs, while Anushka’s aggressive 58 off 42 balls was studded with four boundaries and three sixes. When Anushka departed, off-spin bowling all-rounder Minnu Mani produced a masterclass in operational finishing.

Batting with a staggering strike rate of 157.14, Minnu smashed an unbeaten 88 off just 56 balls, anchored by clean hitting and aggressive running between the wickets, to seal the historic chase in style. She also shared a decisive 106-run stand with Niki, before stitching a stand of 47 runs with Jintimani Kalita (19 not out) to take India A home in an epic run chase.

Earlier in the day, Australia A Women posted a towering 362/9 in their allotted 50 overs by capitalising on good batting conditions. They were driven to the massive total by a blistering century from Charli Knott and a fluent half-century from Courtney Webb.

The visitors laid a steady foundation with openers, captain Tahlia Wilson (38) and Rachel Trenaman (29) putting on 75 runs for the first wicket inside the opening 13 overs. However, left-arm spinner Vaishnavi Sharma triggered a quick double-strike in the 13th over to dismiss both openers and briefly check Australia A's momentum.

Charli and Courtney then took control of the innings with a colossal 166-run partnership for the third wicket. Knott dominated the Indian bowling attack, smashing a 70-ball 109 featuring 12 boundaries and five towering sixes at a strike rate of 155.71. Webb anchored the other end effortlessly, falling just five runs short of a century with a 92-ball 95, including hitting seven boundaries, before Niki broke the stand.

A late flurry from Hayley Silver-Holmes (19 off 8 balls) pushed the visitors past the 360-mark, but India A dragged themselves back as Niki (4-82) and Vaishnavi (4-68) ensured Australia A were kept below 380 after they looked set to post an even bigger total. The series will now conclude with a four-day red-ball game starting on September 29 in Mohali.

Brief scores:

Australia A 362/9 in 50 overs (Charli Knott 109, Courtney Webb 95; Vaishnavi Sharma 4-68, Niki Prasad 4-82) lost to India A 364/6 in 48.2 overs (Minnu Mani 88 not out, Niki Prasad 76, Tanisha Singh 60, Anushka Sharma 58; Charli Knott 2-57, Lily Mills 2-81) by four wickets.

--IANS

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