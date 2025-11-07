EAM Jaishankar, Russian Deputy FM Rudenko discuss bilateral cooperation

New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko on Friday, discussing ways to take forward multifaceted bilateral cooperation.

Following their meeting, EAM Jaishankar, in a post on X, wrote, "Good to meet Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko of Russia today. Discussed taking forward our multifaceted bilateral cooperation. Also exchanged views on important regional, global and multilateral developments."

Earlier in October, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephone conversation with the Russian President Vladimir Putin as the two leaders reviewed the progress in the bilateral agenda, and reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia.

During the telephonic conversation, PM Modi congratulated Putin on his 73rd birthday and conveyed best wishes for his good health and success in all his endeavours. PM Modi conveyed that he is looking forward to welcoming President Putin to India in December for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.

PM Modi had travelled to Russia to attend the 22nd India-Russia Summit held in Moscow on July 8-9, 2024. Following the Summit, a Joint Statement titled “India-Russia: Enduring and Expanding Partnership” was released.

In September, both leaders had met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin. During their meeting, they reaffirmed their support to further strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between both countries and also discussed regional and global issues, including the latest developments concerning Ukraine.

EAM Jaishankar also held a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York in September.

"Good conversation with FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia on the sidelines of UNGA 80. Useful discussion on bilateral ties, the Ukraine conflict and developments in the Middle East," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

--IANS

int/akl/dan