EAM Jaishankar meets Kuwait Crown Prince, discusses developments in Gulf

Kuwait City, July 8 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday called on the Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah, during which the two sides reviewed bilateral ties and exchanged views on the developments in the Gulf.

EAM also lauded the Crown Prince’s commitment to advancing the bilateral cooperation between India and Kuwait.

Following the meeting, EAM Jaishankar took to X and posted: "Privileged to call on Crown Prince His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah of Kuwait this morning. Conveyed warm greetings from PM Narendra Modi. Deeply appreciate his commitment to take forward our bilateral cooperation. Thank him for his sharing of perspectives on developments in the Gulf."

EAM arrived in Kuwait on Tuesday for the third leg of his six-nation tour aimed at deepening bilateral partnerships.

"Thank Deputy Foreign Minister Hamad Suleiman Mashaan Al-Mashaan for the warm reception on my arrival in Kuwait. Look forward to my engagements," EAM posted on X.

On Tuesday, EAM Jaishankar also met with Bahrain's Deputy Prime Minister Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, discussing ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation across various sectors.

Sharing the details of the meeting, EAM took to X and posted: "A pleasure to meet Deputy Prime Minister of Bahrain Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa this morning. Discussed taking forward our bilateral cooperation across various sectors. Also exchanged views on the regional situation."

Earlier on Monday, EAM Jaishankar called on Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and conveyed personal greetings of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He expressed gratitude to the King for ensuring the safety and well-being of the Indian community in Bahrain.

“Honoured to have an audience with HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain. Also privileged to meet HRH Crown Prince and PM Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa at the audience. Conveyed warm personal greetings from President Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi. Deeply value His Majesty's continued guidance for advancing the India-Bahrain partnership. Thanked him for ensuring the safety and well-being of the Indian diaspora in Bahrain,” EAM posted on X.

EAM Jaishankar also interacted with members of the Indian community in Bahrain, acknowledging their significant contributions to Bahraini society and their role in fostering close bilateral ties.

In a post on X, EAM said, “Pleased to interact with members of the Indian community in Bahrain. They have made deep contributions to Bahraini society and have served as a living bridge between India and Bahrain. Listened to their experiences and suggestions for deepening the India–Bahrain partnership.”

After concluding his engagements in Kuwait, EAM Jaishankar is scheduled to travel to Oman, the US and Brussels.

--IANS

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