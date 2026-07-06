EAM Jaishankar meets King of Bahrain, interacts with indian community

Manama, July 6 (IANS) External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Monday met the King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and thanked him for ensuring the safety and well-being of the Indian diaspora in Bahrain.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said he was honoured to have an audience with the King and also privileged to meet Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa at the audience.

He conveyed warm personal greetings of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and deeply valued the King's continued guidance for advancing the India-Bahrain partnership.

He thanked him for ensuring the safety and well-being of the Indian diaspora in Bahrain.

He also interacted with members of the Indian community in Bahrain during his official visit to the Persian Gulf island nation.

In another post on X, he said he was pleased to interact with members of the Indian community, who have made deep contributions to Bahraini society and have served as a living bridge between India and Bahrain.

He listened to their experiences and suggestions for deepening the India-Bahrain partnership.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar met with his Bahraini counterpart, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, in Manama to discuss bilateral ties and ongoing developments in the region.

During the meeting, Jaishankar expressed appreciation for the Bahrain leadership for ensuring the well-being of the Indian community living there.

In a post on X after the meeting, he said he was delighted to meet the Bahraini Foreign Minister and expressed deep appreciation for the efforts to ensure the well-being of the Indian community. He discussed deepening bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on ongoing developments in the region.

Jaishankar arrived in Bahrain after concluding his engagements in Qatar. During his visit to Doha, he met Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and interacted with representatives of the Indian community in Qatar.

This is the second stop of Jaishankar's six-nation visit. After concluding his engagements in Bahrain, he is scheduled to travel to Kuwait, Oman, the US and Brussels.

--IANS

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