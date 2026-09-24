EAM Jaishankar meets Foreign Ministers of Caribbean nations, discusses ways to deepen ties

New York, Sep 24 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar met with foreign ministers from the 15-member CARICOM group of countries from the Caribbean region and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations.

After their meeting on Wednesday (local time), he said on X that he "emphasised that we must further deepen our ties, especially in economic, digital and mobility domains".

He said he "highlighted our solidarity derived from our shared history and developmental challenges".

Three of the countries in the Caribbean Community organisation -- popularly called CARICOM -- Suriname, Trinidad and Guyana have substantial populations of Indian descent.

With the others, India shares a history of colonisation.

EAM Jaishankar wrote that he "urged CARICOM countries to utilise India-provided training slots, and also offered customised training programmes in areas of interest".

India provides training programmes in several areas, especially in digital technologies, for countries of the Global South.

While surveying India's assistance to the CARICOM countries, EAM Jaishankar noted that it had promoted the installation of solar power in the region and requested them to consider joining the International Solar Alliance and the Global Biofuels Alliance.

Both organisations are headquartered in India and promote alternative sources of energy for sustainable development and as ways to fight climate change.

EAM Jaishankar told them that programmes for small and medium enterprises and Quick Impact Projects (QIP) have been completed in several Caribbean countries, and continue in some.

QIP provides finance and other resources for projects that can be quickly completed and have community impact.

In the medical area, he told them India conducted artificial limb fitment camps, gifted haemodialysis units, and provided the compact medical BHISHM Cube units to some CARICOM partners.

The BHISHM Cube, developed by India, is a portable hospital system for deployment in disaster areas.

--IANS

al/sd/