EAM Jaishankar, Ireland FM discuss deepening cooperation as Dublin assumes EU presidency

New Delhi, June 30 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Tuesday spoke with Ireland’s Foreign Minister Helen McEntee with discussions focused on deepening the cooperation between both countries.

“Glad to speak to FM McEntee of Ireland. Conveyed best wishes as Ireland assumes the Presidency of the Council of the European Union. Discussed deepening our cooperation, including in trade and education. Will carry forward our partnership in the multilateral domain,” EAM Jaishankar wrote on X.

Earlier this year, Secretary (West) at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Sibi George, held a meeting with Ireland's Minister of State for Migration, Colm Brophy, discussing various aspects of strengthening ties between the two nations in various sectors, including trade and economy, education, healthcare and people-to-people ties.

"Secretary (West) Sibi George received Minister of State for Migration at the Department of Justice, Home Affairs and Migration of Ireland, Mr. Colm Brophy. They discussed various aspects of strengthening and deepening ties between the two friendly countries including trade and economy, education, healthcare and people-to-people relations," MEA wrote on X.

In March, Secretary George also represented India at the National Day celebrations of Ireland.

“He reaffirmed the commitment to longstanding India-Ireland partnership and further strengthening cooperation in all areas of mutual interest,” MEA noted.

Last year, EAM Jaishankar paid an official visit to Ireland during which he called on Michael D Higgins, President of Ireland, and held discussions on the growing bilateral ties and exchanged views on regional & global developments.

“EAM’s visit, taking place within the first two months of the new government in Ireland, underscores the priority both sides attach on further strengthening bilateral ties and the commitment for sustained engagements,” noted the MEA.

EAM held delegation-level talks with the then Minister for Foreign Affairs, Trade and Defence (FM), Simon Harris and reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation and key global and regional matters of mutual interest. The Ministers expressed satisfaction over the progress in diverse sectors, including in trade and economy, education, mobility, culture, tourism and people-to-people exchanges.

–IANS

ksk/