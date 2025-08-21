August 21, 2025 6:22 PM हिंदी

EAM Jaishankar hopes Moscow would 'expeditiously' resolve issue of Indians serving in Russian Army

Moscow, Aug 21 (IANS) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that he took up the issue of Indian nationals recruited into the Russian armed forces during his discussion with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, on Thursday.

"I took up the issue of Indians serving in the Russian Army. While many have been released, there are still some pending cases and some missing persons. We hope that the Russian side would expeditiously resolve these matters," said EAM Jaishankar during a media interaction along with Lavrov following the discussions.

New Delhi remains engaged with the relevant authorities at various levels in Moscow, including at the level of the President of the Russian Federation, to ensure the safety, well-being, and early discharge of all such individuals, and their return to India.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has stated earlier this year that, as a result of these concerted efforts by the government, most of the Indian nationals in the Russian armed forces have already been discharged.

The concerned Russian authorities have been requested to provide an update on the remaining Indian nationals in the Russian armed forces, and also ensure their safety, wellbeing and early discharge.

The Indian Mission/Posts in Russia have assisted Indian nationals in their return to India following the discontinuation of their service in the Russian armed forces, including through the facilitation of travel documents and air tickets wherever required.

"The Government has also facilitated the return of mortal remains of seven Indian nationals who lost their lives in the conflict; in two other such cases, the mortal remains were cremated in Russia. The Government accords the highest priority to the safety, security and well-being of all Indian nationals abroad and takes appropriate action, as and when any request for assistance is received," the Minister of State for External Affairs had stated in Parliament in reply to a question, earlier this year.

