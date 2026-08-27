EAM Jaishankar discusses various issues with UN Deputy Chief

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Thursday met the United Nations Deputy Secretary-General, Amina J Mohammed, in New Delhi and held wide-ranging discussions on various issues.

"Pleased to meet UN Deputy Secretary-General, Amina J Mohammed, in New Delhi today. Had wide-ranging discussions on various issues, including sustainable development, renewable energy, climate change and food security," EAM Jaishankar said on social media platform X.

Earlier on Thursday, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (West), Sibi George and UN Deputy Secretary-General Mohammed met and held wide-ranging discussions on India-United Nations cooperation and collaboration to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), manage the transformational impact of AI, peacekeeping operations, climate change, disaster risk reduction and reform of the UN.

Mohammed arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday for a three-day official visit to India.

Ahead of her arrival, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said that she will be meeting senior government officials in India to discuss UN-Indian cooperation and India's engagement in advancing sustainable development goals.

The UN Deputy Secretary-General will also meet students at the Indian Institute of Technology to discuss opportunities and challenges to leverage digital innovation in support of the SDGs.

Earlier in August, EAM Jaishankar interacted with Permanent Representatives of the UN from 17 countries who were visiting India on a study tour.

"Delighted to interact with Permanent Representatives of the United Nations from 17 countries, visiting India on a study tour. As the global order transforms, reformed multilateralism reflecting the aspirations of the Global South is the need of the hour," EAM Jaishankar said on Tuesday on social media platform X.

"Our discussions also touched upon technology, maritime safety, peacekeeping, development partnership and disaster response. Wish them a pleasant stay in India," he added.

In July, EAM Jaishankar launched India's campaign for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2028–29 term in New York, outlining New Delhi's vision for a more representative, effective and future-ready global order.

--IANS

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