EAM Jaishankar, Bahrain's Deputy PM Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa discuss bilateral ties

Manama, July 7 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a meeting with Bahrain's Deputy Prime Minister Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa on Tuesday, discussing strengthening bilateral cooperation across various sectors.

"A pleasure to meet Deputy Prime Minister of Bahrain H.E Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa this morning. Discussed taking forward our bilateral cooperation across various sectors. Also exchanged views on the regional situation," EAM Jaishankar posted on X after the meeting.

On Monday, EAM Jaishankar called on Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and conveyed personal greetings of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He expressed gratitude to Bahrain King for ensuring the safety and well-being of the Indian community in Bahrain.

"Honoured to have an audience with HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain. Also privileged to meet HRH Crown Prince and PM Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa at the audience. Conveyed warm personal greetings of President Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi. Deeply value His Majesty's continued guidance for advancing the India-Bahrain partnership. Thanked him for ensuring the safety and well-being of the Indian diaspora in Bahrain," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

He also interacted with members of Indian community in Bahrain and heard their experiences and suggestions for deepening bilateral ties.

"Pleased to interact with members of Indian community in Bahrain. They have made deep contributions to the Bahraini society and have served as a living bridge between India and Bahrain. Listened to their experiences and suggestions for deepening India-Bahrain partnership," the EAM wrote on X.

He also met Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani in Manama on Monday and discussed bilateral cooperation and ongoing developments in the region.

"Delighted to meet FM Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani of Bahrain in Manama today. Expressed deep appreciation for ensuring the well-being of the Indian community. Discussed deepening our bilateral cooperation. Exchanged views on ongoing developments in the region," EAM Jaishankar mentioned.

EAM Jaishankar arrived in Bahrain after concluding his engagements in Qatar. During his visit to Doha, he met Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and interacted with representatives of Indian community in Qatar.

This is the second stop of EAM Jaishankar's six-nation visit. After concluding his engagements in Bahrain, he is scheduled to travel to Kuwait, Oman, US and Brussels.

--IANS

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