EAM Jaishankar, Bahrain counterpart discuss deepening bilateral cooperation

Manama, July 6 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a meeting with his counterpart from Bahrain, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, in Manama on Monday, discussing bilateral ties and ongoing developments in the region.

During the meeting, EAM Jaishankar expressed appreciation for Bahrain leadership for ensuring the well-being of the Indian community living there.

"Delighted to meet FM Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani of Bahrain in Manama today. Expressed deep appreciation for ensuring the well-being of the Indian community. Discussed deepening our bilateral cooperation. Exchanged views on ongoing developments in the region," EAM Jaishankar wrote on X after the meeting.

EAM Jaishankar arrived in Bahrain after concluding his engagements in Qatar. During his visit to Doha, he met Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and interacted with representatives of Indian community in Qatar.

This is the second stop of EAM Jaishankar's six-nation visit. After concluding his engagements in Bahrain, he is scheduled to travel to Kuwait, Oman, US and Brussels.

On March 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Bahrain King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa during which he had condemned the attacks on Bahrain and expressed solidarity with the people of the country. PM Modi also thanked the Bahrain King for the steadfast support extended to the Indian community in the country.

"Had a productive telephone conversation with the King of Bahrain, His Majesty King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa. India condemns the attacks on Bahrain and stands in solidarity with its people in this difficult hour. I thank him for the steadfast support extended to the Indian community in Bahrain," PM Modi posted on X after the phone call.

The conversation between the two leaders took place during the conflict in West Asia which started in February after joint US-Israel strikes on Iran, aimed at degrading Tehran's missile capabilities and broader military infrastructure. The opening wave of the operation killed senior figures in the Iranian leadership, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, triggering a sweeping response from Tehran in the form of drone and missile attacks targetting US assets, regional capitals and allied forces across the Gulf.

India and Bahrain share excellent bilateral relations characterised by cordial political, economic, cultural and people-to-people ties, according to the Embassy of India in Bahrain statement. Presence of more than 3,15,000 Indian nationals who comprise nearly a quarter of the total population of 1.5 million in Bahrain is an important anchor of bilateral ties.

--IANS

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