EAM Jaishankar arrives in Ethiopia to advance strategic partnership

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar arrived in Ethiopia and expressed his keenness to advance India's strategic partnership with the African nation through productive engagements.

Sharing an update on his arrival, EAM Jaishankar posted on X, “Hello Addis Ababa!

Delighted to arrive in Ethiopia. Thank State Minister @BerhanuTsegaye for the warm reception. Look forward to productive engagements to advance our Strategic Partnership.”

During his visit, Jaishankar is scheduled to meet Ethiopia's leadership to discuss the full range of bilateral ties and exchange views on regional and global matters of mutual interest. He will also chair the Regional Heads of Mission (HoMs) Conference in Addis Ababa, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

In an earlier statement, the MEA said EAM Jaishankar would hold bilateral meeting with his counterpart to review close ties of friendship and cooperation.

“The visit of EAM is reflective of India’s commitment to deepen its partnership with Africa, and will further India’s solidarity with Global South,” the ministry said.

The visit is expected to provide an opportunity to review bilateral cooperation across key sectors and explore avenues for further strengthening India's engagement with Ethiopia and the wider African region.

EAM Jaishankar arrived in Ethiopia after concluding his visit to Cote d'Ivoire.

Earlier on Thursday, EAM Jaishankar congratulated Gedion Timothewos Hessebon on his reappointment as Ethiopia's Minister of Foreign Affairs and expressed his eagerness to meet him to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

“Congratulate Gedion Timothewos Hessebon on your re-appointment as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia. Look forward to meeting you soon to further strengthen our Strategic Partnership,” EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

Hessebon was reappointed following Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali's formation of a new Cabinet. The Ethiopian House of Peoples' Representatives (HoPR) on Monday established the new federal government, with the ruling Prosperity Party appointing Abiy Ahmed Ali as Prime Minister for a second five-year term.

--IANS

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