October 27, 2025 9:44 PM हिंदी

EAM Jaishankar and Vietnamese counterpart discuss strategic partnership, economic ties

EAM Jaishankar and Vietnamese counterpart discuss strategic partnership, economic ties

Kuala Lumpur, Oct 27 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a meeting with Vietnam's Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung on the sidelines of East Asia Summit (EAS) in Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur on Monday, discussing the deepening of strategic partnership and bilateral economic engagement.

"A first meeting with FM Le Hoai Trung of Vietnam. Discussed deepening of our strategic partnership and bilateral economic engagement," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

Earlier in September, EAM Jaishankar congratulated Le Hoai Trung and people of Vietnam on their National Day and noted that the strategic partnership between two nations is growing steadily.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar wrote, "Congratulations to Acting FM Le Hoai Trung, the Government and the people of Vietnam on the 80th anniversary of their National Day. Our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is growing steadily from strength to strength."

EAM Jaishankar, who delivered India's national statement at the East Asia Summit in Kuala Lumpur, also met Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday.

He also held discussions with Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi as both ministers discussed expanding bilateral ties and agreed to work closely to implement the joint vision for the next decade of India-Japan cooperation.

Following their meeting, EAM Jaishankar in a post on X wrote, "Delighted to meet FM Motegi Toshimitsu of Japan. Held wide-ranging discussions on our bilateral ties. Agreed to work closely to implement the joint vision for the next decade of our cooperation. Also exchanged perspectives on the global situation and our Indo Pacific cooperation. Our conversation reflected the strength and warmth of our Special Strategic and Global Partnership."

EAM Jaishankar also held a meeting with his Malaysian counterpart Mohamad Haji Hasan in Kuala Lumpur and discussed the ongoing progress in bilateral cooperation. During the meeting, EAM Jaishankar and Mohamad Haji Hasan also discussed the current situation in Myanmar.

Malaysia, as the Chair of ASEAN, is hosting the 47th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits under the theme 'Inclusivity and Sustainability' in Kuala Lumpur.

"A warm meeting with FM Mohamad Haji Hasan of Malaysia. Conveyed our best wishes for successful ASEAN and East Asia Summits. Discussed the progress in our bilateral cooperation. Exchanged views on the Myanmar situation," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

--IANS

akl/as

LATEST NEWS

Maharashtra ATS arrests software engineer in Pune for ‘terror links’

Maharashtra ATS arrests software engineer in Pune for ‘terror links’

Miley Cyrus uses make-up as microphone

Miley Cyrus uses make-up as microphone

Delhi acid attack twist: Victim's father arrested amid contradictory evidence

Delhi acid attack twist: Victim's father arrested amid contradictory evidence

India, EU push mutually beneficial FTA negotiations

Piyush Goyal in Brussels: India, EU push mutually beneficial FTA negotiations

PGTI to stage second edition of The Poona Club Open from Tuesday (Credit: PGTI)

PGTI to stage second edition of The Poona Club Open from Tuesday

India-EU free trade pact to play key role amid US tariff turmoil

India-EU free trade pact to play key role amid US tariff turmoil

SEBI mulls incentives to boost retail participation in debt securities

SEBI mulls incentives to boost retail participation in debt securities

Dalip Tahil remembers old friend Satish Shah, as he bids adieu to the latter

Dalip Tahil remembers old friend Satish Shah, as he bids adieu to the latter

Pakistani forces forcibly disappear four more Baloch civilians in Balochistan

Pakistani forces forcibly disappear four more Baloch civilians in Balochistan

Raveena Tandon drops fun glimpses from her 'birthday surprise lunches & dinners'

Raveena Tandon drops fun glimpses from her 'birthday surprise lunches & dinners'