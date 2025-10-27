EAM Jaishankar and Vietnamese counterpart discuss strategic partnership, economic ties

Kuala Lumpur, Oct 27 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a meeting with Vietnam's Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung on the sidelines of East Asia Summit (EAS) in Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur on Monday, discussing the deepening of strategic partnership and bilateral economic engagement.

"A first meeting with FM Le Hoai Trung of Vietnam. Discussed deepening of our strategic partnership and bilateral economic engagement," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

Earlier in September, EAM Jaishankar congratulated Le Hoai Trung and people of Vietnam on their National Day and noted that the strategic partnership between two nations is growing steadily.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar wrote, "Congratulations to Acting FM Le Hoai Trung, the Government and the people of Vietnam on the 80th anniversary of their National Day. Our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is growing steadily from strength to strength."

EAM Jaishankar, who delivered India's national statement at the East Asia Summit in Kuala Lumpur, also met Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday.

He also held discussions with Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi as both ministers discussed expanding bilateral ties and agreed to work closely to implement the joint vision for the next decade of India-Japan cooperation.

Following their meeting, EAM Jaishankar in a post on X wrote, "Delighted to meet FM Motegi Toshimitsu of Japan. Held wide-ranging discussions on our bilateral ties. Agreed to work closely to implement the joint vision for the next decade of our cooperation. Also exchanged perspectives on the global situation and our Indo Pacific cooperation. Our conversation reflected the strength and warmth of our Special Strategic and Global Partnership."

EAM Jaishankar also held a meeting with his Malaysian counterpart Mohamad Haji Hasan in Kuala Lumpur and discussed the ongoing progress in bilateral cooperation. During the meeting, EAM Jaishankar and Mohamad Haji Hasan also discussed the current situation in Myanmar.

Malaysia, as the Chair of ASEAN, is hosting the 47th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits under the theme 'Inclusivity and Sustainability' in Kuala Lumpur.

"A warm meeting with FM Mohamad Haji Hasan of Malaysia. Conveyed our best wishes for successful ASEAN and East Asia Summits. Discussed the progress in our bilateral cooperation. Exchanged views on the Myanmar situation," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

