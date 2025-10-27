EAM Jaishankar and Japanese counterpart discuss bilateral ties, Indo-Pacific cooperation

Kuala Lumpur, Oct 27 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met with Japanese counterpart Motegi Toshimitsu on the sidelines of ASEAN Summit in Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur on Monday as both discussed expanding bilateral ties and agreed to work closely to implement the joint vision for the next decade of India-Japan cooperation.

Following their meeting, EAM Jaishankar in a post on X wrote, "Delighted to meet FM Motegi Toshimitsu of Japan. Held wide-ranging discussions on our bilateral ties. Agreed to work closely to implement the joint vision for the next decade of our cooperation. Also exchanged perspectives on the global situation and our Indo Pacific cooperation. Our conversation reflected the strength and warmth of our Special Strategic and Global Partnership."

Earlier in the day, EAM Jaishankar participated in the East Asia Summit and delivered India's national statement.

On October 21, EAM Jaishankar congratulated Motegi Toshimitsu on his appointment as Japan's Foreign Minister and stated that he is looking forward to working together to advance Special Strategic and Global Partnership between two nations.

"Congratulate my friend Motegi Toshimitsu on his appointment as Foreign Minister of Japan. Look forward to working together to advance our Special Strategic and Global Partnership," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

Motegi had earlier served as Japan's Minister for Foreign Affairs from September 2019 to October 2021.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also congratulated Sanae Takaichi on her election as Japan's PM and said that he looks forward to strengthening the strategic partnership between the two nations.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Heartiest congratulations, Sanae Takaichi, on your election as the Prime Minister of Japan. I look forward to working closely with you to further strengthen the India–Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Our deepening ties are vital for peace, stability, and prosperity across the Indo-Pacific and beyond."

In response to PM Modi's wishes, Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi expressed commitment to work with him to further strengthen the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between two nations.

"Thank you very much H.E. Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India for extending warm congratulations on my selection as a Prime Minister. I look forward to working with Your Excellency to further promote the Japan-India Special Strategic and Global Partnership," Takaichi posted on X.

India-Japan relations were elevated to ‘Global Partnership’ in 2000, ‘Strategic and Global Partnership’ in 2006, and ‘Special Strategic and Global Partnership’ in 2014, according to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Defence and Security partnership forms an integral pillar of India-Japan bilateral ties. In recent years, the defence exchanges have gained strength in recent years due to growing convergence on strategic matters and its significance is growing from the common outlook on issues of peace, security and stability of the Indo-Pacific Region.

