e-Shram portal marks five years with 31.89 crore registrations

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) India’s e-Shram portal has recorded 31.89 crore registrations and around 11.5 lakh platform workers have enrolled on the system as it completes five years on August 26, 2026, an official factsheet said on Tuesday.

The database may support the formulation and implementation of suitable social security and welfare measures for such workers.

The portal launched in 2021 as an Aadhaar‑seeded National Database of Unorganised Workers, issues every registrant a unique Universal Account Number and has evolved into a one‑stop digital platform integrating welfare, jobs, skilling, apprenticeship and pension services.

"e-Shram has improved benefit delivery, portability and evidence-based policymaking. It advances the government's vision of an inclusive, technology-driven social security ecosystem," the statement added.

Women account for 54.28 per cent of registered workers on the portal, while men account for 45.72 per cent, and age profiles show 55.21 per cent aged 18–40 years, 24.18 per cent aged 40–50 years and 20.53 per cent above 50 years. Top occupational categories include agriculture, domestic and household workers, construction and apparel.

Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra have recorded the highest registrations. Most registrations have been completed through Common Service Centres (CSCs), followed by self-registration.

The e-Shram Portal has laid a strong foundation for an inclusive and technology-enabled social security ecosystem for India’s unorganised workforce, the statement noted.

It has enabled more targeted and transparent delivery of government support by creating a nationwide digital identity and database for unorganised workers.

The One-Stop Solution brings together 15 social security and welfare schemes on a single platform.

Registered workers can access eligible schemes and view benefits already received. The platform also promotes convergence across government portals. It strengthens access to social security and improves service delivery for unorganised workers.

eShram registrants can conveniently enrol in the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) and Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) through the eShram portal. Under PMSBY, workers are eligible for accidental insurance benefits of Rs 2 lakh for accidental death or permanent disability and Rs 1 lakh for partial disability.

—IANS

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