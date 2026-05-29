Dutch skipper Babette de Leede targets top-eight finish at Women’s T20 WC

New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) Netherlands captain Babette de Leede has set a strong goal for her team ahead of their first appearance at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. The Dutch team aims to secure a top-eight finish to ensure automatic qualification for the next edition.

The Netherlands women's team will compete in the T20 World Cup for the first time when the event starts on June 12 in England and Wales. They are grouped with top teams like Australia, India, South Africa, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. The Dutch enter this tournament as the lowest-ranked team.

Despite the tough competition, de Leede believes her team can surprise others. “Our goal is to win at least two games and finish in the top eight to automatically qualify for the next T20 World Cup. It is exciting to play against some of the best teams in the world for the first time.

“Being the newcomers and underdogs, as the lowest-ranked team, might work in our favor to surprise some opponents and create some upsets. In any case, it will be valuable for us to meet some of our idols and learn from them," de Leede told ICC.

The Netherlands are currently preparing for the tournament through a tri-series with hosts Scotland and Bangladesh before starting their World Cup campaign on June 14. The skipper noted the team’s unity and depth as key strengths going into the tournament.

“Our biggest strength is that we really play as a team. We know each other well, we are friends off the field, and we want each other to succeed. The team is also very talented. In the Qualifier, different players stood out in every game, which was great to see. I expect the same in the World Cup," she said.

De Leede also highlighted fast bowler Isabel van der Woning and top-order batter Sterre Kalis as players to watch.

“Seamer Isabel van der Woning and top-order batter Sterre Kalis have been in great form since the Qualifier, so I am excited to see them shine at the World Cup,” de Leede added.

With the tournament taking place close to home, de Leede expects strong support from travelling Dutch fans.

“The fact that the competition is in England is also very special. It feels almost like a home World Cup for us, with conditions similar to those in the Netherlands regarding pitches and weather.

“We expect a large crowd of orange at all our games, including friends, family, and other fans of Dutch cricket. It will be a unique experience that we are looking forward to," she said.

--IANS

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