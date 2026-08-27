Dulquer Salmaan turns singer for ‘Loser’ from 'I'm Game'

Chennai, Aug 27 (IANS) The makers of director Nahas Hidhayath's eagerly awaited action entertainer 'I'm Game', featuring actor Dulquer Salmaan in the lead, on Thursday released the single 'Loser' from the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The song offers audiences a playful glimpse into the world of the upcoming thriller. The track also sees Dulquer stepping into the role of a singer, lending his voice to the song and adding a personal touch to the film’s musical album. The song has been set to tune by Jakes Bejoy and has lyrics by Suhail Koya.

‘Loser’ takes a refreshing approach to the idea of being a loser, turning what is often considered a negative label into something to celebrate. The song embraces the imperfect, unconventional and chaotic side of its characters, giving the track a fun and irreverent energy.

Speaking about the song, Dulquer says, “It’s a song that celebrates losers, and I think it’s kind of fun. I also got to sing it.”

The track also gives audiences a glimpse into Dulquer’s character in 'I'm Game'. The character he plays is unlike the actor himself. Describing his role, Dulquer says, “I get to play a character who is quite a brat in this movie, which is very unlike me. Hopefully, by the end of the movie, I redeem myself and win you back.”

The song’s release comes as anticipation continues to build around 'I'm Game', with Dulquer taking on a character that allows him to explore a different side of his performance.

Dulquer, who shared the link to the song on his social media timelines, wrote, "No matter the language, the vibe hits the same! The LOSER SONG from I’M GAME is officially OUT NOW in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada!"

For the unaware, 'I'm Game' is to hit screens on September 3 this year. The film was originally scheduled to hit screens worldwide on August 20.

In a statement announcing the postponement of the film's release date, Dulquer Salmaan had acknowledged the anticipation around the film and stated that the decision to opt for a new release date came with a larger vision for the film.

He said, "The game gets bigger. The release gets wider. We understand the anticipation and we apologize for the delay, but #imgame will now release worldwide on 3rd September, moving from its earlier release date of 20th August."

The actor went on to say, "The new release date comes with a larger vision for the film as #imgame gears up for a wider theatrical release across markets. The film will now simultaneously release in multiple languages-Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada taking the experience to audiences across the country and beyond."

He ended the statement saying, "This decision has been made to give #imgame the scale, reach, and theatrical platform it truly deserves, allowing audiences across different markets to experience it on the big screen. The wait gets a little longer, But the game gets bigger!"

Directed by Nahas Hidhayath, 'I'm Game' has been mounted on an ambitious scale and will mark Dulquer Salmaan’s return to Malayalam cinema. The film completed an extensive 11-month shooting schedule spanning 156 days, with filming taking place across more than 100 locations in South India.

The film features an ensemble cast including Antony Varghese, Mysskin, Kayadu Lohar, Kathir, Parth Tiwari and Samyuktha Viswanathan. Jakes Bejoy has composed the music, while the action sequences have been choreographed by Anbariv Masters. The film has been produced by Dulquer Salmaan and Jom Varghese under Wayfarer Films.

--IANS

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