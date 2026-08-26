Duleep Trophy: Abid Mushtaq's 9 for 99 powers North Zone past West Zone by 52 runs

Bengaluru, Aug 26 (IANS) Jammu & Kashmir's left-arm spin-bowling allrounder Abid Mushtaq produced a match-winning performance, claiming a combined 9 for 99 as North Zone defeated Ruturaj Gaikwad-led West Zone by 52 runs in the Duleep Trophy quarter-final at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Mushtaq was the star of the show on a red-soil pitch that took 25 wickets to spin, as North secured a thrilling victory on the final morning. At the start of the fifth day the match had been tantalizingly poised, with West Zone needing 67 runs and North three wickets. North had just 6.3 overs left to finish the job, Mushtaq and Nishant Sindhu mopping up the rest of the lower order. Mushtaq was instrumental in North's rescue act late on the fourth day and struck with the second ball of the final morning.

West had been cruising at 211 for 4 after a century partnership between Musheer Khan and Gaikwad, but Mushtaq removed Tanush Kotian with a delivery that skidded low,beat the defence and crashed into middle stump.

Tushar Deshpande, who has a first-class best of 123, survived 17 deliveries before charging down the track to Mushtaq on the 18th. But his undoing was the drift around the stumps as his attempted heave resulted in an edge that was taken by Abdul Samad in the slips. Three balls later, North sealed the win when Urvil Patel was trapped lbw for 25 while trying to attack Sindhu’s left-arm spin. If West still had a review, he could have overturned the decision. Mushtaq’s effort was backed by a good spell from Arshdeep Singh, who was playing red-ball cricket for the first time in nearly a year and ended up with four wickets.

Three of those came in the first innings, as he troubled West's toporder with late movement in both directions.

Anshul Kamboj also played a key role in North's victory. He top-scored with 60 in the first innings, helping North recover from 161 for 7 to reach 251.

Kamboj then struck with the old ball to remove Mumbai duo Shams Mulani and Kotian in quick succession, helping North secure a 64-run first-innings lead.

North subsequently strengthened their position through Ayush Badoni, who registered his second consecutive half-century of the match.

The victory sends North Zone into the semifinals, where they will face Tilak Varma-led South Zone in the first semifinal.

In the other quarter-final, East Zone defeated North East Zone to book a meeting with defending champions Central Zone, led by Rajat Patidar, in the second semifinal.

Both semifinals will be played at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru from August 30.

--IANS

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