Du Plooy to leave Middlesex at end of season to pursue South Africa ambitions

London, Sep 5 (IANS) Middlesex captain Leus du Plooy will leave the county at the end of the 2026 season to recommit to South Africa in a bid to pursue his international cricket ambitions, the club announced on Saturday.

Left-handed batter Du Plooy's original contract was set to run till 2027 as a local player, but his switch back to South Africa, the country of his birth, renders him an overseas player and invalidates the existing deal.

“I want to express my sincere gratitude to everyone at Middlesex for the incredible support I’ve received during my time at the club, both as a player and as captain. My time at Middlesex has meant a huge amount to me, and I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunities, friendships, memories and experiences I’ve had along the way.

“It has been a real privilege to represent the club and, in particular, to have had the honour of captaining Middlesex. The decision to leave was an extremely difficult one and certainly not something I have taken lightly. Ultimately, an opportunity has arisen for me to explore the possibility of representing South Africa, and I feel that I owe it to myself to see where that opportunity might lead,” said Du Plooy in a statement by the club.

Du Plooy, 31, joined Middlesex from Derbyshire ahead of the 2024 season. He has since scored 2,795 runs in 38 first-class appearances at an average of 51.75, including seven centuries and a career-best 263 not out against Gloucestershire at Lord's in 2025. He assumed the club captaincy in June 2025 and was awarded his county cap in May 2026.

“It is something I have always dreamed of, but I also understand what an incredible privilege it would be to actually play for my country. I want to make it clear how grateful I am to Middlesex for the way the club has supported me throughout this process.

“I have been fortunate to have had such a strong relationship with the club, and the understanding and support shown in helping me make this decision has meant a great deal.

“I will always be incredibly proud of my time at Middlesex. The club will always hold a very special place in my heart, and I’m hugely thankful to everyone who has played a part in my journey,” added Du Plooy.

Middlesex Director of Cricket Alan Coleman expressed disappointment over his departure, even as he backed the batter to chase his international cricket goals. “We are naturally disappointed that Leus will be leaving Middlesex at the end of this season, but are happy to support his decision to further his international aspirations.

“He is an ambitious individual who has always made clear his intention to play international cricket. He feels this is the best decision for him to achieve this, and we wish him all the very best of luck in the future.

“Leus has given his all in a Middlesex shirt, and we thank him for all he has done for the Club in his time here. He will always be welcome back here at Middlesex as an overseas player. To average over 50 in First Class cricket for the club marks him down as one of our finest performers in this format," he added.

--IANS

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