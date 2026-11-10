November 10, 2026 1:39 PM हिंदी

Padma Lakshmi celebrates mother’s return from hospital, new show this Diwali

Padma Lakshmi celebrates mother’s return from hospital, new show this Diwali

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) India-born supermodel and television personality Padma Lakshmi said this year’s Diwali celebrations were special as her mother returned home from the hospital after several months and was gradually getting back to being herself. The festivities also marked several milestones, including the success of her seventh book and the creation of a new show.

Padma took to Instagram, where she shared two pictures. In the first image she is seen posing with her daughter Krishna and the other featured the her mother.

“We did a pared down and low key Divali this year with a much smaller number of family and friends. But there was still so much to celebrate including mama Lakshmi coming home from the hospital after months — and I’m glad to report she is back to being (mostly) herself,” Padma wrote in the caption.

Padma also spoke about her daughter Krishna’s new endeavour.

“We also celebrated successful work projects for me like my 7th book and creating the new show for cbs, a as well as a new endeavor for Krishna (more on that later!), and of course that light prevailed over darkness with the midterm results. Here’s hoping Divali keeps ushering in peace and light for all,” she wrote in the caption.

Born in India, Lakshmi immigrated to the United States as a child. She became a model before embarking on a career on television. She has written five books. She rose to prominence by hosting Top Chef.

Lakshmi is the creator, host, and executive producer of the docuseries Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi. She has received 16 Primetime Emmy Award nominations. At age 36, she was diagnosed with endometriosis, which she has had since early adolescence. In 2022, Padma was honored by the Carnegie Corporation of New York's Great Immigrant Award.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

MRF Q2 profit drops nearly 28 pc to Rs 369 crore

MRF Q2 profit drops nearly 28 pc to Rs 369 crore

Jazzy B

Jazzy B bids emotional farewell to nephew Divit Tauluck, says ‘last ride with our star putar’

Apple probes after 3 workers die at Tata iPhone parts factory

Apple probes after 3 workers die at Tata iPhone parts factory

Divyanka Tripathi remembers building guard who died on Diwali eve ‘He was among the first to bless our babies’

Divyanka Tripathi remembers building guard who died on Diwali eve ‘He was among the first to bless our babies’

Salima Tete to lead as Hockey India names squad for Women’s Asian Champions Trophy

Salima Tete to lead as Hockey India names squad for Women’s Asian Champions Trophy

EAM Jaishankar, UAE envoy discuss deepening cooperation, strategic partnership

EAM Jaishankar, UAE envoy discuss deepening cooperation, strategic partnership

'I would release QDK': Abhinav Mukund wants MI to bring in Indian wicketkeeper

'I would release QDK': Abhinav Mukund wants MI to bring in Indian wicketkeeper

After Tiger Shroff firing case, Mumbai Police advises Bollywood stars to avoid crowded public places

After Tiger Shroff firing case, Mumbai Police advises Bollywood stars to avoid crowded public places

'Can't trust what's real until investigation gets reopened': Clarke on Khawaja's bombshell tampering claims

'Can't trust what's real until investigation gets reopened': Clarke on Khawaja's bombshell tampering claims

Vijay Antony's Tamil film 'Appa Kutty' makes profit even before its release! (Photo: IANS/PR)

Vijay Antony's Tamil film 'Appa Kutty' makes profit even before its release!