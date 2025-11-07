November 07, 2025 7:07 PM हिंदी

'Dreams take time...': Sheetal Devi on qualifying for her first able-bodied int'l archery meet

'Dreams take time...': Sheetal Devi on qualifying for her first able-bodied int'l archery meet (Credit: X/Sheetal Devi)

New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) After scripting history by qualifying for her first able-bodied international meet, Paralympic medallist archer Sheetal Devi reflected on her new achievement and said, learning from every setback, she fulfilled her goal to compete alongside the able-bodied athletes.

The 18-year-old para-archer earned a place in the junior archery team for the Asia Cup Stage 3 in Jeddah next month after finishing third in the final women’s compound rankings at the four-day national selection trials in Sonipat.

For Sheetal, born without arms due to a rare congenital condition called phocomelia, the achievement is the realisation of a long-held dream.

"When I started competing, I had a small dream - to one day compete alongside the able-bodied and win medals I didn’t make it at first, but I kept going, learning from every setback.

"Now, that dream is one step closer. In the Asia Cup trials, I secured Rank 3 and will now represent India in the Asia Cup - in the able-bodied category. Dreams take time. Work. Believe. Repeat," Sheetal shared on X.

The armless archer from Jammu and Kashmir archer, who bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, captured her first world title at the World Archery Para Championships in Gwangju, Korea, winning gold in the compound women’s individual event .

Alongside her individual gold, she also added silver and bronze medals in the compound women’s team and compound mixed team events, respectively,

Her previous major victory came at the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games, where she won the compound women’s gold – her first international title – and a mixed team bronze with Rakesh Kumar. She later added silver at the Pilsen 2023 World Archery Para Championships, confirming her place among the world’s best.

--IANS

bc/

