Dr. Shriram Nene wishes Madhuri Dixit on her 59th Birthday with a romantic Marathi song

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) Dr. Shriram Nene made wife Madhuri Dixit’s birthday extra special by sharing a heartwarming video montage filled with some of their most cherished memories together over the years.

As the ‘Dhak Dhak’ girl celebrated her 59th birthday, Dr. Nene took to social media and posted a beautiful compilation featuring their travels, family moments, romantic snapshots, and candid celebrations from across the globe.

Sharing the video, Dr. Nene wrote, “To my beloved on her birthday. Here is to another amazing trip around the sun and many happy returns! Thank you for always being there for all of us and sharing your warmth and love.”

To make the birthday tribute even more special, Dr. Nene used the popular Marathi song “Chand Tu Nabhatla” as the background score for the video montage.

The video beautifully captures different phases of their life together. The video montage opens with a glamorous portrait of Madhuri dressed in an embroidered saree followed by another frame showing the couple looking lovingly into each other’s eyes.

The montage also features their travel diaries. From scenic waterfront sunsets and intimate dinner dates to fun selfies in Japan against the backdrop of Mount Fuji, the video shows it all. One of the clips also shows the Madhuri and Ram enjoying a boat ride.

Talking about Madhuri Dixit and Dr. Shriram Nene’s love story, the two reportedly first met through Madhuri’s brother, who played cupid between them. Apparently, since Dr. Nene was raised in the United States, he was largely unaware of Madhuri’s superstardom in Indian cinema. In many of her past interviews, Madhuri herself has shared that when they met, Ram only knew she was “an actress” and had no real idea about her massive fan following or iconic status in Bollywood.

The couple tied the knot in October 1999 in an intimate ceremony.

The couple are proud parents to two sons, Arin Nene and Ryan Nene.

On the professional front, Madhuri made her Bollywood debut with Abodh at the age of 16. Over the years, she delivered iconic performances in films like Tezaab, Dil, Beta, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Dil To Pagal Hai, and Devdas.

–IANS

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