DPL 2026: We just need to maintain this momentum, says Monika after Central Delhi Queens’ first win

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) After helping Central Delhi Queens to their first win in the Women’s Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026, top batter Monika said the team just needs to maintain the momentum in the competition.

Monika helped Central Delhi Queens edge North Delhi Strikers by three runs in a thrilling contest at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday.

Reflecting on the team’s first win after three consecutive defeats, Central Delhi batter Monika, who scored 47 off 42 balls, said, “It feels really good to get our first win after three defeats. We just need to maintain this momentum and try to win our last two matches as well.”

Speaking about her approach going into the match, she said, “There was no specific plan. We just wanted to score as many runs as possible. The wickets were falling regularly, and there was pressure, so the main focus was to stay positive and contribute to the team.”

Monika, who earlier notched up four centuries on the trot in the DDCA league, also spoke about the experience of playing consecutive matches. “Playing back-to-back matches gives you a lot of positives. We learn a lot from every game, including the matches we lose. Those experiences help us understand our mistakes and improve as a team.”

With two league matches remaining, Monika added, “We will try our best to win both the matches and hopefully qualify for the playoffs.”

Batting first, Central Delhi Queens posted 125/7 in 20 overs. Deeksha Sharma and Nidhi Mahto added 27 runs for the opening wicket before both were dismissed in quick succession.

Arushi Goel and Monika then steadied the innings with a 44-run partnership. Goel was run out for 22 off 26 balls, while Monika top-scored with 47 off 42.

For North Delhi Strikers, Apeksha Anand was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with an impressive 4/17 in four overs.

Chasing 126, North Delhi struggled for momentum early and were reduced to 65/2 in 13 overs. Ayush Soni kept the chase alive with a fighting 51 off 40 balls, but her dismissal put further pressure on the Strikers.

Reshika Beniwal and Archana then struck a few crucial boundaries to keep North Delhi in the contest. The equation eventually came down to six runs needed from the final three balls.

Deeksha Sharma bowled the final over and held her nerve despite conceding a boundary off the first ball. She bounced back strongly to deny North Delhi the remaining runs and help Central Delhi secure a thrilling three-run victory.

The match was played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, which is also set to host international fixtures between India and Afghanistan next month.

--IANS

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