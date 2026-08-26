DPL 2026: South Delhi Superstarz enter final after defeating Central Delhi Kings by 15 runs

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) South Delhi Superstarz booked their place in the final of the 2026 Delhi Premier League (DPL) with a hard-fought 15-run victory over Central Delhi Kings in the Qualifier 1 held in New Delhi on Wednesday.

After posting a formidable total of 193/7 in their allotted 20 overs, South Delhi Superstarz produced a disciplined bowling display to dismiss Central Delhi Kings for 178 in 19.4 overs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium to seal their spot in the title clash.

Opting to bat first, South Delhi Superstarz were given a strong platform by opener Anmol Sharma, who struck a fluent 67 off 42 balls, laced with eight boundaries and two sixes. He found able support in captain–wicketkeeper–batter Tejasvi Dahiya, who produced an aggressive 57 off 33 balls, including hitting three fours and four sixes.

Their partnership kept the scoreboard ticking at a brisk pace and laid a solid foundation for an imposing total. The late overs saw useful cameos from Pranshu Vijayran (11 not out) and Vision Panchal (7 not out). For Central Delhi Kings, Gavnish Khurana was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3-25, while Keshav Dabas claimed two wickets.

Chasing 194 for a place in the final, Central Delhi Kings suffered early setbacks against disciplined bowling by South Delhi Superstarz and were reduced to 71/5. However, Dabas and wicketkeeper-batter Vansh Bedi launched a stunning counter-attack to keep their side in the hunt.

Dabas smashed 59 off 35 balls, while Bedi hammered a quickfire 52 off just 24 balls, featuring five fours and four sixes. Their aggressive partnership briefly brought Central Delhi Kings back into the contest.

But South Delhi Superstarz held their nerve in the closing stages, with Divansh Rawat taking 3-29 and Vision Panchal picking two wickets to clean up the tail. Central Delhi Kings will now play Qualifier 2, to be held on Friday.

--IANS

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