August 26, 2026 11:03 PM हिंदी

DPL 2026: Feels really good to reach final; our efforts have paid off, says Anmol Sharma

Feels really good to reach final; our efforts have paid off, says Anmol Sharma after South Delhi Superstarz reached the final of the 2026 Delhi Premier League (DPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo credit: DPL

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) Opener Anmol Sharma has expressed immense relief and satisfaction at reaching the 2026 Delhi Premier League (DPL) final after his fluent half-century propelled South Delhi Superstarz into the title clash by securing a 15-run victory over Central Delhi Kings.

Batting first at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, South Delhi Superstarz posted a formidable 193/7 in 20 overs before their bowlers dismissed Central Delhi Kings for 178 in 19.4 overs. Opener Anmol top-scored with a fluent 67 off 42 balls, while captain-wicketkeeper Tejasvi Dahiya smashed 57 off 33 deliveries.

“It feels really good to beat Central Delhi Kings and reach the final. When we finished in the top two, we watched their match last night and knew they were a very strong and dominating team in the league stage.

“We knew we had to be on our toes and minimise our mistakes. Our team has been playing really well over the last five or six matches, and everyone has contributed. Thankfully, our efforts paid off, and the result went in our favour,” Anmol said after the match ended.

Recovering from early blows, Anmol and Dahiya anchored the innings with a decisive partnership to set up the winning platform. “There was nothing specific going on in my mind when we lost early wickets. Our only focus was to build a partnership. When Tejas was batting with me, there was a lot of clarity between us.

“We knew that if we stayed at the crease and kept playing, the runs would come. Our main objective was to bat for as long as possible and take the game deep. Unfortunately, I got out in the 16th over, but until then, our focus was on building that partnership and giving ourselves the best chance of winning,” he added.

--IANS

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