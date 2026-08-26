DPL 2026: East Delhi Riders conclude campaign with 10-run win against Purani Dilli 6

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) East Delhi Riders concluded their Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 campaign with a 10-run win over Purani Dilli 6 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Batting first, East Delhi Riders posted 118/6 in their allotted 10 overs, with Suryansh Raina leading the charge. The opener smashed 42 off just 19 balls to give his team a strong start. Sujal Singh also played a quick cameo, scoring 14 off six deliveries.

However, the standout performer with the ball was Digvesh Rathi. He bowled two excellent overs, conceding just nine runs and picking up two wickets to put the brakes on Purani Dilli 6's chase.

In reply, Purani Dilli 6 started confidently, with openers Aryan Gaur and Samarth Seth adding 30 runs in the first two overs. However, Simarjeet Singh provided the breakthrough when Seth chopped the ball onto his stumps.

Captain Anuj Rawat then joined Gaur at the crease, and the pair added 21 runs before Rawat was dismissed for 15 off nine balls. Gaur continued to hold the innings together and kept his team in the chase.

Purani Dilli 6 needed 40 runs from the final three overs. Pankaj Jaswal provided some hope by hitting a six, but he was dismissed off the very next delivery while attempting another big shot.

The equation came down to 26 runs needed from the final two overs. Simarjeet bowled an excellent penultimate over, giving away only five runs and leaving Purani Dilli 6 needing 21 from the last six balls.

The chase eventually proved too difficult as Purani Dilli 6 managed only 108/6 in their 10 overs, handing East Delhi Riders a 10-run victory at the Arun Jaitley Stadium that will the international fixtures between India and Afghanistan next year.

Despite the defeat, Purani Dilli 6 finished third in the points table and secured a place in the playoffs. They will now face Outer Delhi Warriors in the Eliminator, with a place in the next stage at stake.

--IANS

hs/