DPL 2025: Yash Dhull smashes first ton of season to power Central Delhi Kings to victory

Yash Dhull smashes first ton of season to power Central Delhi Kings to victory in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday. Photo credit: DPL

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) In the ongoing second edition of the Delhi Premier League (DPL), Central Delhi Kings’ Yash Dhull lit up the Arun Jaitley Stadium with a sensational century - the first of DPL 2025 - to guide his team to a commanding eight-wicket victory over North Delhi Strikers.

Chasing a target of 175, Dhull put on a batting masterclass, remaining unbeaten on 101 off just 56 deliveries, laced with eight fours and seven sixes. His composed yet aggressive innings ensured Central Delhi cruised to the target with ease, marking one of the standout performances of the tournament so far.

The Central Delhi Kings' batters thoroughly dominated the run chase, showcasing a commanding performance against the North Delhi Strikers’ bowling attack. While Yash Dhull’s unbeaten century was the highlight, he received strong support from the rest of the batting unit.

Yugal Saini played a vital hand at the top, scoring a fluent 36 off 24 balls, setting the tone for the chase with confident stroke play. Skipper Jonty Sidhu ensured there were no hiccups, contributing a steady 23 not out off 19 deliveries to guide the team safely to victory.

It was a clinical batting display by Central Delhi, underlining their depth and composure as they chased down the target with plenty to spare.

Earlier, batting first, the North Delhi Strikers also put up an impressive total of 174/7 in 20 overs, thanks to standout performances from Sarthak Ranjan, who anchored the innings with a fluent 82 off 60 balls, and Arnav Bugga, who added valuable momentum with a quick-fire 67 off 43.

The duo’s partnership laid a strong foundation, entertaining fans with a blend of clean hitting and smart stroke play. Their efforts ensured that the Strikers posted a challenging total on the board, setting the stage for another exciting chase in the DPL 2025 season.

