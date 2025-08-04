August 04, 2025 1:01 AM हिंदी

DPL 2025: Run-fest continues as New Delhi Tigers beat Outer Delhi Warriors in high-scoring thriller

Run-fest continues as New Delhi Tigers beat Outer Delhi Warriors in high-scoring thriller in a Season 2 match of the Delhi Premier League at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday.

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) It was yet another run-filled spectacle as the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 clash between Outer Delhi Warriors and New Delhi Tigers treated fans to explosive batting and thrilling momentum shifts at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Sunday.

Put in to bat first, New Delhi Tigers posted a massive target of 222/7 in 20 overs and then came back to restrict Outer Delhi Warriors to 182/4 for a 40-run victory.

New Delhi Tigers overcame an early setback when opener Dhruv Kaushik departed for 5 off 6. However, Shivam Gupta and skipper Himmat Singh rose to the occasion, stitching together a brilliant 164-run stand for the second wicket.

Shivam Gupta dazzled with a fluent 89 off 53 balls, featuring 8 fours and 4 sixes, while Himmat Singh played the perfect anchor, scoring 69 off 39 deliveries. Although the Tigers lost a few quick wickets in the middle overs, a late cameo by Keshav Dalal (19 off 9) gave the innings a final push, helping them post a formidable 222/7 in 20 overs.

Despite the Tigers' strong batting, the standout bowling performance came from Anshuman Hooda, who turned heads with a superb five-wicket haul.

Chasing 223, Outer Delhi Warriors got off to a blazing start, thanks to openers Priyansh Arya (26 off 15) and Sanat Sangwan (48 off 42), who added 69 runs in just 5.4 overs. However, a flurry of wickets in the middle overs pegged them back.

Shreshth Yadav (37 not out off 33) tried to steady the innings and keep the chase alive, receiving some resistance from Dhruv Singh (38 not out off 16), but the mounting required rate proved to be a tall order.

In the end, despite flashes of brilliance, the Warriors fell short as the New Delhi Tigers held their nerves to clinch a win by 40 runs in what was another entertaining fixture in the second edition of the Delhi Premier League 2025.

Brief scores:

New Delhi Tigers 222/7 in 20 overs (Shivam Gupta 89, Himmat Singh 69, Anshuman Hooda 5-51) lost to Outer Delhi Warriors182/4 in 20 (Sanat Sangwan 48, Dhruv Singh 38 not, Aatrey Tripathi 2-15) by 40 runs

--IANS

bsk/

Run-fest continues as New Delhi Tigers beat Outer Delhi Warriors in high-scoring thriller in a Season 2 match of the Delhi Premier League at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday.

