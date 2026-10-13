Dozens of Pakistani personnel killed in 16 BLA attacks across Balochistan

Quetta, Oct 13 (IANS) The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for 16 attacks across different regions in Balochistan over the last six days targeting Pakistani forces, which resulted in the deaths of dozens of personnel and injuries to several others.

In a statement on Monday, BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch claimed that the group conducted multiple operations from October 7 to 12, targeting military convoys, involving improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and sniper attacks, blocking highways and attacking men it accused of working for Pakistan's military.

According to the BLA, its fighters attacked a Pakistani military convoy in the Panchi area of Panjgur district on October 10, killing four personnel and injuring several others. The group also claimed that two military vehicles were directly targeted.

The BLA claimed that its aerial and drone warfare unit, QAHR, ambushed a vehicle carrying military operatives in Qila Abdullah on the same day, killing three and injuring more than seven. The group said the vehicle was moving towards the site after a drone strike on a camp it described as a "death squad" base.

In another attack on October 10, the group said its fighters attacked Pakistani forces and members of an alleged state-backed armed group in the Gishkaur area of Awaran district, claiming that two operatives were killed and two others wounded. It added that Pakistani military personnel also suffered casualties but did not disclose the number.

Additionally, the BLA fighters attacked personnel clearing a road, commercial vehicles, and a military convoy in the Chotank area of Manguchar on October 11. The group said two military personnel were killed and several others wounded.

On the same day, the group said that its fighters attacked Pakistani forces providing security to convoys in the Gwarkop area of Awaran.

It also claimed that a soldier posted in the Kalghali area of Basima was killed in a sniper attack on October 12.

According to the BLA, its fighters launched an attack on Pakistani forces at the Hamza Ghar checkpost in the Pir Umar area of Khuzdar district on October 8, followed by an IED attack on bomb disposal personnel moving on foot.

The group claimed one Pakistani personnel was killed and two injured, adding that its fighters blew up the checkpost after the forces retreated.

The BLA also claimed responsibility for killing 13 Pakistani personnel in an attack on two Pakistan Coast Guard boats in Jiwani, a coastal area of Gwadar district.

The BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch said that the group's maritime wing, the Hammal Maritime Defence Force (HMDF), on October 11 launched a coordinated attack on two large Coast Guard boats simultaneously, killing 13 personnel on the spot.

Describing the Jiwani attack as evidence of its expanding operations across land and sea, the group said, "This attack demonstrates that the BLA has now formed a multi-dimensional combat structure where, alongside the terrestrial front, no safe haven remains for the occupying state on the maritime front either."

The group described the Baloch coast as a "financial and commercial lifeline" for Pakistan and its allies, accusing them of exploiting coastal resources through trade projects and militarisation at the expense of local fishermen's livelihoods.

It warned that maritime movement, supplies and military assets would continue to be targeted, declaring that "this naval war of ours will continue with full force and scope".

--IANS

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