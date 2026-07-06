Dozens injured as clashes erupt between protesters, law enforcement personnel in PoK

Islamabad, July 6 (IANS) People observed a shutter-down strike and participated in the demonstrations called by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), with clashes erupting between protesters and law enforcement personnel in several areas, especially Mirpur district, local media reported on Monday.

Sources and residents reported that around a dozen people, including some police personnel, were injured in clashes in Dadyal town of Mirpur district on Sunday. Clashes first erupted in Amb village in Dadyal. According to witnesses, at least three people were injured in the clashes. Another clash erupted in the evening, following which another critically injured protester was taken to the hospital in Mirpur, Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported.

Speaking to Dawn, Mirpur Divisional Headquarters Hospital's officials said that they had received four injured people, including two in critical condition.

Women held a demonstration in Khaliqabad area of Mirpur district. Similar protests were held in Islamgarh and Chakswari without any reported violence. A group of men and women held protests at three places in Samahni valley in Bhimber. A large number of women and children held a peaceful demonstration in Moyel village of Barnala subdivision.

Almost all markets remained closed in Muzaffarabad. Roads remained deserted as public transport was off the roads while the movement of private vehicles remained limited.

Law enforcement personnel held flag marches in various parts of Muzaffarabad. However, clashes erupted at Airport Chowk, where police used tear gas to disperse protesters, including around a dozen women, who had reportedly come from Ghan Chattar village. According to police sources, four men and three women were arrested by police.

Videos from the site showed around a dozen motorcycles and some furniture lying in a ravine along the roadside and damaged vehicles on the road after clashes.

Later, residents held a sit-in to protest against what they termed excessive use of force by law enforcement personnel. Police detained several youths in Tariqabad and Lower Chattar neighbourhoods after they allegedly tried to pelt stones from the surrounding hillsides and block the road, Dawn reported.

Protests were held in several places of PoK's Poonch division, including Shujaabad, Hajira, Mutyalmera, Paniola and Abbaspur. In a gathering held on Sunday evening, JAAC core committee member Imtiaz Aslam gave the government what he termed a “final deadline” of July 8 to implement the group’s charter of demands and address the prevailing situation.

He said, "Otherwise, we will announce our next course of action on July 9, on the completion of one month of the JAAC sit-in."

Meanwhile, the internet remained suspended in PoK for the 30th day on Sunday.

The unrest in PoK had intensified after Pakistani authorities outlawed the JAAC on June 5, branding the grassroots group as a "terrorist" organisation. The JAAC has raised several demands, including abolishing the 12 seats in the region’s Legislative Assembly that are reserved for Kashmiri refugees settled in Pakistan.

--IANS

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