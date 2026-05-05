DMK allies reluctant to back Vijay as TVK falls short of majority in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, May 5 (IANS) Key allies of the DMK-led alliance have indicated they are not inclined to support actor-politician C. Joseph Vijay in forming the next government in Tamil Nadu, casting uncertainty over the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)’s path to power despite emerging as the single-largest party.

The Assembly elections, held in a single phase on April 23, saw a four-cornered contest involving the DMK, AIADMK, Naam Tamilar Katchi and TVK.

With counting completed on May 4, TVK secured 108 seats in the 234-member House, falling short of the majority mark of 118.

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) General Secretary Vaiko made it clear that parties aligned with the DMK would not extend support to Vijay. “There is no intention among alliance partners to move towards TVK,” he said, effectively ruling out any post-poll realignment.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol. Thirumavalavan echoed a similar stance, emphasising the long-standing ideological alignment between Left parties and VCK.

“We have been travelling together on a secular political path for a long time and will continue to take major decisions collectively. We have not considered supporting TVK so far,” he said.

Adding to the uncertainty, Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) leader Premalatha Vijayakanth also stopped short of offering support. While acknowledging Vijay’s personal rapport with her late husband Vijayakanth, she reiterated the party’s independent ideological position.

“Vijay is like a son of our household and was close to the Captain. We congratulate him on his victory,” she said, without making any commitment.

DMDK, which contested 10 seats as part of the DMK alliance, managed to win only one constituency—Virudhachalam. Premalatha noted that the alliance was not in a celebratory mood, drawing a parallel to 1962 when the DMK refrained from celebrating after C.N. Annadurai lost his seat.

She pointed out that a similar sentiment prevails now, as DMK President M.K. Stalin has suffered a key defeat.

Amid the political deadlock, Vijay has begun internal consultations at the party’s Panaiyur office in Chennai, meeting newly-elected MLAs and senior leaders. With no firm commitments from potential allies, the coming days will be crucial as he explores options to secure a majority and stake claim to form the government.

—IANS

aal/rad