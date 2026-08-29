August 29, 2026 11:56 AM हिंदी

'DJ Tillu' fame Vimal Krishna’s 'Anumana Pakshi' to hit screens on September 18

'DJ Tillu' fame Vimal Krishna’s 'Anumana Pakshi' to hit screens on September 18 (Photo: Chilaka Productions/X)

Hyderabad, Aug 29 (IANS) The makers of director Vimal Krishna's eagerly awaited upcoming Telugu film 'Anumana Pakshi' have now announced that their film will hit screens worldwide on September 18 this year.

For the unaware, director Vimal Krishna made a sensational debut with the superhit film 'DJ Tillu'. He is now making his return with another unconventional comedy entertainer titled ' Anumana Pakshi'.

The film features Rag Mayur in the lead and is being backed by Chilaka Productions. The film is being produced by Rajiv Chilaka, Rajesh Jagtiani, and Hirachand Dand.

Taking to it social media timelines, the production house Chilaka Productions wrote, "One Boy. Billion Thoughts. Zero Chill #AnumanaPakshi In Cinemas from September 18! Get ready for the Psych Chaotic Comedy ride!!! Watch #AnumanaPakshiTeaser."

The release date announcement came in the form of an eccentric poster that perfectly captured the film’s offbeat tone and the peculiar nature of its protagonist.

Rag Mayur is seen sporting a traditional outfit while holding a rifle. Beside him is a blackboard titled “Doubts Under Investigation,” filled with amusing questions about life, destiny, karma, and God’s plan. The tagline- “One Boy. Billion Thoughts. Zero Chill.”, further hints at the chaotic thought process of his character.

Sources claim that director Vimal Krishna, who earned recognition for his distinctive characterisation and humour in 'DJ Tillu', has explored another unconventional concept in 'Anumana Pakshi'.

Merin Philip plays the female lead in this film, which has triggered huge expectations. Apart from Rag Mayur and Merin Philip, the film will also feature a number of other actors including Prince Cecil, Raasi, Anannayaa, and Charith in pivotal roles.

The film boast of a sound technical team as well. The film has cinematography by well known cameraman Sunil Kumar Nama.

Music for the film has been composed by gifted music director Sri Charan Pakala. JK Murthy has led the team of art direction in this film, while Abhinav Kunapareddy has taken charge of the responsibility of editing the film.

--IANS

mkr/

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