Divyanka Tripathi steps out for midnight pregnancy cravings, Vivek Dahiya comes to the rescue

Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) Television superstar Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are all set to embrace parenthood for the first time in their 10 years of marriage.

The actress, who is due in June this year, is currently dealing with umpteen number of cravings, specially during midnight.

The actress recently took to her vlog on her YouTube channel, wherein her husband Vivek Dahiya was seen telling viewers about how Divyanka had been craving for a dessert or something sweet, at midnight.

In the video, Divyanka said, “We stepped out to find something sweet. I usually don’t crave anything, but in the evening and towards night, cravings start kicking in.

Vivek added, “In the evening, she was seen enjoying chaat, and now we are out at midnight looking for dessert.

The couple, after a long search finally found an ice cream shop, on the verge of closing for the day, and immediately stopped their vehicle and grabbed a bowl full of ice cream.

Divyanka, highlighting the sizes of their respectively chosen ice cream bowls, quipped saying that while Vivek will quickly finish his small ice cream bowls, her own extra large bowl will take her the entire night to finish.

Through their quest for a sweet or dessert shop at midnight, the couple was seen sharing cute details about their pregnancy journey.

While talking to their fans, Divyanka suddenly placed her hand on her baby bump to which Vivek asked, “Is it kicking?”

She added, “Yes, it happens suddenly. If I have an ice cream, I can feel the kicking more at night, especially when I lie on my side. It keeps tapping on the side, and I get a little scared thinking I might be adding pressure on it.”

She added, “There’s one more thing, when I can’t sleep, I play some calming sleep music. I have noticed that when the music is on, the movement stops, and I end up having a good night’s sleep. You can truly call it nature’s wonder.”

Talking about the couple, Divyanka and Vivek announced their pregnancy on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa, this year with an adorable maternity photoshoot.

–IANS

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