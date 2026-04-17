April 17, 2026 1:00 PM हिंदी

Divyanka Tripathi recalls midnight moment when Vivek Dahiya felt baby’s strong kicks in her womb

Divyanka Tripathi recalls midnight moment when Vivek Dahiya felt baby’s strong kicks in the womb

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) Television superstar Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya recently shared a humorous moment from her pregnancy journey, further giving fans a glimpse into a special midnight experience with daddy-to-be and husband Vivek Dahiya.

In her YouTube vlog from her Godh Bharaai ceremony, Divyanka revealed that one night, she began feeling the baby kick intensely around midnight.

Surprised by the strong and continuous movements, she immediately woke up Vivek by placing his hand on her womb while he was deep asleep.

As soon as Vivek felt the baby’s powerful kicks, he woke up, both thrilled and shocked by the intensity and the non-stop activity.

Reacting to the moment, Vivek jokingly described it as a ‘late-night party’ happening inside the womb.

Adding a humourous twist, Vivek mentioned that he actually enjoys it when he places his hand on Divyanka’s womb and the baby suddenly stops kicking and becomes quiet.

Divyanka, surprised by the revelation, questioned why he wouldn’t prefer the baby being active when he places his hand instead of going quiet.

Responding in a light-hearted manner, Vivek quipped, “Thoda dar ka mahaul bana rehna chahiye,” implying that the baby should have a little fear of him as the father, from the very beginning.

Listening to this, Divyanka burst out into laughter.

For the uninitiated, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are all set to be parents and welcome their first bundle of joy in June this year.

This would be the couple's first baby in the 10 years of their marriage.

The couple announced the good news on their social media account, in a joint post on the occassion of Gudi Padwa.

–IANS

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