July 06, 2026 6:21 PM हिंदी

Divyanka Tripathi gives a glimpse of her twins cradled in her arms, lovingly says 'Tu Aashiqui Hai'

Divyanka Tripathi gives a glimpse of her twins cradled in her arms, lovingly says 'Tu Aashiqui Hai'

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Television superstar and new mommy Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya melted hearts after sharing a series of adorable monochrome pictures of herself cradling her twins in her arms.

The actress posted a series of heartwarming pictures, including one where she is seen holding both babies close while gazing at them with love. Another picture captures an intimate family moment as she lovingly looks at one of the newborns while husband Vivek Dahiya is seen gently holding the other child. The parents chose not to reveals their babies' faces and concealed with white heart emoticons.

Sharing the emotional moments, Divyanka wrote, "They say, this phase is difficult and tiring. IT IS!! Then why am I waiting at this hour for you both to wake up, asking for your food, so I can again look into your eyes and pass a smile? Tu Aashiqui hai."

The visuals were accompanied by the romantic track 'Tu Aashiqui Hai' playing in the background.

For the uninitiated, Divyanka and Vivek welcome that win baby boys on the 26th of May, this year.

They had announced their pregnancy on the species occasion of Gudi Padwa on the 19th of March this year.

Divyanka and Vivek have embraced parenthood after 10 years of marital bliss. Earlier they had shunned the rumours of them having gone the medical way to conceive. Through a post on their social media account both Divyanka and Vivek revealed that they had conceived naturally.

Ever since there birth the dotting parents have been sharing their parental journey in their vlogs on their YouTube channel.

The couple is yet to reveal the official names of the babies and lovingly call them as T1 and T2.

–IANS

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